Script Flipped: Eagles Win On Road

Craziness, anyone?
“It was just one of those games, back and forth, anything can happen,” said middle linebacker
The defense battled all day despite losing cornerback
“We have a lot of versatility in our secondary and it showed,” safety
In the game-deciding takeaway – the Eagles had a fourth on special teams - Washington had the football with 1:59 to go trailing 22-17. Cousins beat the Eagles two seasons ago with a 90-yard touchdown drive, a memory fresh in the minds of the defense.
“Oh, yeah, it was on my mind, because he’s a guy that’s tricky,” Graham said. “He missed a couple today, but we made the plays, more plays than they did and I’m just happy that we came up with the win.”
A first-down completion from Cousins to tight end Jordan Reed gained 7 yards. On second down, the Eagles brought the heat from the inside, with Graham and Cox collapsing Cousins’ pocket. As Cousins stepped up to throw the football, it came free and Cox was there to make the recovery and the rumble into the end zone from 20 yards out.
Remarkable.
“Honestly, I was looking to see if the play would be overturned,” said Graham. “I don’t know, man. I just know that the call went our way.”
The Eagles got off to the fast start they wanted, as quarterback
Washington then drove 69 yards in eight plays and scored on a Cousins touchdown pass to running back Chris Thompson and, suddenly, the Redskins led 14-13.
Another Eagles team might have said, “Oh, no, here we go again.” Not this team.
The Eagles drove 43 yards on 10 plays and ended the first half with a
Holding a slim 19-17 advantage, the Eagles' defense had the first of its three game-closing series. On a third-and-4 play from the Philadelphia 14-yard line, the Eagles pressured Cousins and he overthrew wide receiver Jamison Crowder and the ball sailed right into the hands of Mills at the goal line to kill the drive.
It was a huge momentum swing. The Eagles were able to drive the football to the 49-yard line and
The Eagles led by five points. Washington had the ball, with the five-game winning streak and some Cousins magic still at his disposal.
Graham, who lined up at tackle in the nickel, dominated off the snap along with Cox and the two of them made the biggest play of the day to seal the win.
“It takes all three phases,” said Cox, who finished with a quarterback sack, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. “Today, all three phases won the game for us. We just kept our guys fresh, kept pushing, and it paid off with the big plays at the end of the game."
A team that won only once last season on the road and that had trouble finishing in the fourth quarter of games reversed the script to open the 2017 season. The Eagles won on the road. The Eagles dominated the fourth quarter.
And they won a huge NFC East game to set the tone for the season.
“There’s a lot of fight here,” said wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who had six receptions for 86 yards, including a spectacular jump-ball catch of a Wentz heave on the team’s first possession that Agholor turned into a 58-yard touchdown play. “We all have each other’s back. That’s the way we are. We have something special going on in this locker room.”