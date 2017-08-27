McDougle In Mix At Crucial Nickel CB Spot

The concepts are similar, as least as far as
“I’m going in full speed,” he said after Tuesday's practice. “I’m just going to play as hard as I can and see what happens. I’m confident in my abilities. I just have to go out there and show what I can do. They brought me here for a reason and I appreciate that.
“So I’m going to show them what I can do.”
McDougle’s selling points are his speed and his short-area quickness and as the Eagles look at their schedule and see receivers who line up in the slot like Washington’s Jamison Crowder, Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill, New York Giants' Sterling Shepard and Cole Beasley of the Cowboys, they see shorter, extremely quick players.
That isn’t uniform throughout 16 games, but in the division with Crowder and Shepard and Beasley, the threat is very real. So the Eagles have to match up. They’ve overhauled the cornerback position since the 2016 season ended. And, still, not a whole lot is settled.
After that? It’s open, baby.
The Eagles are encouraging competition. They signed
Stay tuned, because the Eagles haven’t settled on the roster breakdown at cornerback. They’re going to hope someone – perhaps McDougle, who is here for a reason – steps up and wins a job on Thursday night.
“I know what’s at stake, so all I can do is learn as much about the defense as I can this week and then go out against my old team and play my best game,” McDougle said. “I don’t know what they have planned for me. I am ready to play outside or play in the nickel. Whatever they want. I think I’ll be OK as far as knowing what to do and what the calls are, so it’s a matter of just relaxing and playing my game.
“I’m healthy and I’m going to focus on that, not on what has happened to me in the past. I think I’m playing my best football right now. I just want to keep doing that, improving every day. I know we’re going against the Jets, so that is going to be unusual, but I have to focus on what I’m doing, on my job. I have to go out there and give the coaches chances to trust me, that I can do the job they want.”
A strong showing from McDougle could very well earn him a roster spot. Robinson thinks he has played “good football” since moving into the slot, but the Eagles want to increase competition there and that’s why they went out and traded for McDougle.
Cornerback, as it has been the entire preseason, is a position to watch on Thursday night. If you don’t think there are jobs on the line, think again. The preseason finale means something.