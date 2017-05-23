Jaws: Wentz Ready To Take Next Step

What with all of the new faces on the field, the focus for observers tends to shift to running back, wide receiver, cornerback, and the defensive line. The Eagles are different in all of these areas. They’re also different at quarterback with a second-year player who is totally in command of the situation ...

What with all of the new faces on the field, the focus for observers tends to shift to running back, wide receiver, cornerback, and the defensive line. The Eagles are different in all of these areas. They’re also different at quarterback with a second-year player who is totally in command of the situation.

Carson Wentz is no longer a curiosity. He is a second-year quarterback with 16 regular season starts under his belt. He has experienced the requisite ups and downs of the position. He has enjoyed the early-career moments of success and adoration. He has been the target of criticism and of intense scrutiny.

And here he is, on the right path to greatness.

“You look at Carson,” Eagles Hall of Fame quarterback Ron Jaworski said after an Organized Team Activity practice at the NovaCare Complex, “and you see growth. I watched every throw today. I see a quarterback who has made improvements in his delivery, in his quick-twitch mechanics, in his footwork.

“He just looks more comfortable out there. He isn’t rushing through his progressions. He is a young quarterback in terms of his years in the league, but Carson just has that look of someone who is completely prepared for taking that next step.”

And what is the next step? Statistically, the Eagles want the touchdown passes up and the interception totals down. They want the completion percentage to go from 62 percent in 2016 to 65 percent. They want better reads and quicker decisions.

The growth of a quarterback includes taking command of the locker room and developing rapport with his teammates. Wentz has checked off those boxes. He runs the show. And he’s extremely humble and professional in that respect.

How about on the field, beyond the numbers? Taking the Eagles to the postseason is a goal, certainly. Leading some wins in the fourth quarter is another – count the win over Atlanta last year in that category – and a last-drive win remains elusive.

“All of that is going to come with Carson as part of his natural development. We’ll see how he handles those moments. I suspect he’s going to be great,” Jaworski said. “He just handles every situation the right way. He wants to be great and he works hard at it. The Eagles have done a nice job of giving Carson weapons, upgrading at key areas.

“I’m very impressed. I watched every throw from last year and you could just see him growing, even with some of the tough moments. He has a very, very high ceiling.”

NEWS, NOTES, AND THIS AND THAT