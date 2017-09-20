Who Will Play At Safety Against The Giants?

With Watkins (hamstring) and safety
Elston, who will wear No. 35, is at the NovaCare Complex learning a crash-course version of the defense and special teams in preparation for Sunday’s game. He’s in game shape, having appeared in both of the Bills’ contests this season. Elston has good size at 6-0, 190 pounds and he’s known as a physical player.
Originally signed by New Orleans after the 2016 NFL Draft, the University of Mississippi product was released by the Saints in September of 2016, added to Tampa Bay’s practice squad that October and released a month later. Elston joined Cleveland’s 53-man roster last December but stayed there only two weeks. He finished the 2016 campaign on the Browns’ practice squad and signed a futures contract with the team after the season.
After being released by the Browns, Elston hooked on with Buffalo and stayed with the Bills until earlier this week.
Elston is now in the safety mix with the Eagles.
What does it all mean for Sunday? Well, with McLeod and Watkins facing a battle to play and with Graham a question mark, the Eagles have
It may not be a long-term concern, but depth at safety is an issue for this week against a Giants team with a potent passing attack.