Which Rookie Is Turning Heads?

Tucked away in his weekly Game Plan column for The MMQB, Albert Breer offered this nugget regarding the Eagles' draft class.

"Third-round corner Rasul Douglas is impressing early, which could help quell temptation to push (Sidney) Jones," Breer wrote.

Douglas has been on the field for less than a week with the Rookie Camp and now mixing in with the veterans for the continuation of Phase Two of the voluntary offseason workout program. The next test will be Organized Team Activities which begin on Tuesday. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

A third-round pick of the Eagles out of West Virginia, Douglas was tied for the most interceptions in all of the NCAA with eight in 2016. He also had 70 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, and a touchdown in his one year as a starter for the Mountaineers. Philadelphia used its second-round selection on former Washington cornerback Sidney Jones , who is rehabbing from an Achilles injury suffered at the Huskies’ Pro Day back in March.

The Eagles don't have either of their starters at cornerback from 2016. Last year's seventh-round pick Jalen Mills will compete with veteran Patrick Robinson , who was added in free agency, and Douglas for the starting spots on the outside.