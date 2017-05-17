Which Rookie Is Turning Heads?

"Third-round corner
Douglas has been on the field for less than a week with the Rookie Camp and now mixing in with the veterans for the continuation of Phase Two of the voluntary offseason workout program. The next test will be Organized Team Activities which begin on Tuesday. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.
A third-round pick of the Eagles out of West Virginia, Douglas was tied for the most interceptions in all of the NCAA with eight in 2016. He also had 70 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, and a touchdown in his one year as a starter for the Mountaineers. Philadelphia used its second-round selection on former Washington cornerback
The Eagles don't have either of their starters at cornerback from 2016. Last year's seventh-round pick
More good news from Breer. He added that wide receiver