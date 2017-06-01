What Will Brandon Graham Do Next?

Defensive end Brandon Graham had quite a busy Thursday.

Following Thursday's Organized Team Activity, he joined the Carlin and Reese Show on SportsRadio 94WIP and made quite a declaration - that the Eagles have the best offensive line in the league.

Brandon Graham tells us that the Eagles have the best offensive line in the league. — Carlin & Reese (@CarlinReeseWIP) June 1, 2017

That honor in recent years has been bestowed upon the Dallas Cowboys, but if the Eagles can keep their line together this season they will have a chance to stake that claim. There are two Pro Bowl players in left tackle Jason Peters and center Jason Kelce . Philadelphia lost just one game that right tackle Lane Johnson started last season. And the Eagles are strong at the guard spots with Brandon Brooks on the right side, and Isaac Seumalo leading the competition at left guard.

After the interview, Graham brought two Eagles fans together for life - literally. He presided over the wedding of Tara Hughes and Fred Reichwein from Warminster, Pennsylvania. The two won the wedding through a contest on the Carlin and Reese Show.