What Will Brandon Graham Do Next?

Defensive end
Following Thursday's Organized Team Activity, he joined the Carlin and Reese Show on SportsRadio 94WIP and made quite a declaration - that the Eagles have the best offensive line in the league.
Brandon Graham tells us that the Eagles have the best offensive line in the league.— Carlin & Reese (@CarlinReeseWIP) June 1, 2017
That honor in recent years has been bestowed upon the Dallas Cowboys, but if the Eagles can keep their line together this season they will have a chance to stake that claim. There are two Pro Bowl players in left tackle
After the interview, Graham brought two Eagles fans together for life - literally. He presided over the wedding of Tara Hughes and Fred Reichwein from Warminster, Pennsylvania. The two won the wedding through a contest on the Carlin and Reese Show.
Imagine getting married by an Eagle. Well, @brandongraham55 married two huge #Eagles fans yesterday: https://t.co/4eH3N5ICch pic.twitter.com/N6DpideABr— SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) June 2, 2017