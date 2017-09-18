Wake-Up Call: Next Up 0-2 Giants

The Eagles are back in the building Tuesday at the NovaCare Complex for meetings and weightlifting training. Both coordinators will address the media at 1:30. Tune in right here on the Eagles website to find out what they thought about Sunday’s performance. But until then, here’s what you need to know Tuesday, September 19.

1. Giants Off To 0-2 Start



The Eagles home opener this upcoming Sunday comes against an early struggling Giants team. New York’s season is off to a 0-2 start, thanks to a 24-10 victory by the Lions on Monday night. In both games, they've loss by 14 points or more while averaging just 6.5 points per contest. Against the Lions, the Giants looked overwhelmed trying to contain the pass rush and quarterback Eli Manning was sacked 5 times on the night. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. returned from an ankle injury suffered in the preseason but didn't exactly look like himself. Beckham made just 4 catches for 36 yards.

2. Are the Eagles the Breakout Team in NFC East?

The Eagles lost a tough one to Kansas City after staying neck and neck through the first 3 quarters. However, there’s good reason to believe the team has yet to play their best football.

“We went toe-to-toe with an outstanding team here,” safety Malcolm Jenkins said after the 27-20 loss in Kansas City, “and so we know we are right there. But we have to find ways to win these kinds of games. We have to make that tackle, or not have that turnover, or make a big play on special teams. We have work to do here. We know that. But we also know that we’re right there.”

This team plays hard and with fight. Wentz is a standout. The defense is good and the special teams unit, even with the changes, takes over games.

Playing twice away from home hasn’t been easy, but the Eagles are in position at 1-1 to make some noise in the NFC East. They have some areas to clean up, which is the focus for the football team today and during the week ahead in practice.

Dave Spadaro has more.

3. Pederson Working On Run Game Solutions

Paramount for the Eagles moving forward will be finding more production in the backfield. So far this season, the run game has put the team in difficult situations during crucial drives.

“Yesterday, we had seven third-and-10 pluses again. Then there were another five third-and-7s. That’s unacceptable. We can’t be in that many long-yardage situations in these football games. So we’ve got to focus on the run game and we’ve got to get the run game fixed,” Pederson said. “We have to have a great plan going and commit to that. It just takes pressure off your quarterbacks as well.”

"You don’t want to throw the ball that many times. You want to have more of a balance obviously. The run game is a part of that ... Do I want him to drop back that many times? No. But at the same time, I have to look at the whole picture, the whole pie."

4. S Rodney McLeod and CB Jaylen Watkins Listed as Day-to-Day

Both McLeod and Watkins both exited Sunday’s game with hamstring injuries late in the first quarter. Neither would return to the game. Rookie cornerback Rasul Douglas made his NFL debut against the Chiefs and played admirably in their absence. Pederson is waiting for more information from the team doctors but Monday he tentatively announced the two were listed as day-to-day.

5. Pop-Warner Star Darren Sproles

In case you had no idea, running back Darren Sproles is quietly climbing up the NFL’s all-time chart for all-purpose yards. The thing is, Sproles has been a speedy standout since his young days in Pop Warner football. Check out Goal-to-Go with Darren "Tank" Sproles.

