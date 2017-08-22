Wake-Up Call: Ndamukong Suh Calls Eagles Offensive Line 'Elite'

The Eagles wrapped up Training Camp on Tuesday with their final joint practice with the Miami Dolphins. On the eve of the preseason game against the Dolphins, which will be broadcast live on NFL Network on Thursday at 7 p.m., here are the things you need to know for Wednesday, August 23.
1.
On the third episode of Unscripted presented by AAA, wide receiver Torrey Smith and safety
"Living in this area has been special for me, this city, the whole vibe," Smith said. "I've played in Baltimore and San Francisco, two of the most well-respected fan bases in the league, but it's been nothing like this."
2. Key Injuries To Watch
Three of the players who were sidelined Tuesday included quarterback
3. An All-Pro Year For
One NFL.com analyst certainly thinks so. In a photo essay projecting the 2017 All-Pro squad, Elliot Harrison predicts that Cox will finally get the respect that he deserves.
"Cox narrowly edges out Damon 'Snacks' Harrison for the spot next to Aaron Donald. Cox has been the best player on the entire Eagles team for three years running," Harrison wrote. "He might not be the dominant run stuffer Harrison is, but he has a much larger impact in the passing game. Cox certainly impacts what opponents try to accomplish on the ground, but his 16 sacks over the last two seasons are quite impressive for an interior defender."
4. The Cheerleaders Are Ready For Gameday!
5. Former NFL Head Coach Compares
Mike Martz engineered the prolific "Greatest Show on Turf" offense in St. Louis that won the Rams a Super Bowl in 1999 before taking over as head coach the following season. Prior to the 2016 NFL Draft, Martz was asked to meet with Carson Wentz and watch him work out.
Well, let's just say that Martz had high praise for the now second-year quarterback.
"Wentz ran a pro-type offense at his school and was ahead of the curve in that respect. I've never seen any young quarterback work out like Wentz did in my time with him. I saw Peyton Manning work out coming out of college. Wentz was just ridiculous, the arm strength, the overall arm," Martz said in a new book, Blitzed: Why NFL Teams Gamble on Starting Rookie Quarterbacks, written by Thomas George.
6. Ndamukong Suh: Eagles Offensive Line Is "Elite"
A five-time Pro Bowl and three-time first-team All-Pro selection, Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has been one of the best at his position since he was No. 2 pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.
Suh battled guard
"A lot of competition out there. Obviously being able to go against an elite offensive line is great for our defensive line, especially our young guys and myself," Suh said.
"These are obviously great offensive linemen and these young guys, as well as myself, can see we are going to play against similar guys. The way they like to set, the way they like to approach the offense, the way they game-schemed us and things of that nature. I think it’s definitely a great thing for us."
7. The Eagles' Old-School Helmet Would Be Sweeter
UNLV throwback helmet for home opener vs. Howard on 9/2. Similar to '84 Cunningham-era but no center stripe. Red lettering/mask are chrome. pic.twitter.com/VxA0D46IFq— Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) August 22, 2017