Wake-Up Call: Is Doug Pederson A Coach Of The Year Candidate?

The players have Tuesday off, but we've got plenty of coverage coming your way as the team prepares for Sunday's season opener against the Redskins. Offensive coordinator Frank Reich and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz meet the media at 11:30 a.m. This evening, Dave Spadaro and Glen Macnow bring you the debut of Eagles 360 featuring a one-on-one interview with head coach Doug Pederson.

1. NFL.com's Analysts Offer Their Super Bowl Picks

As the 2017 regular season kicks off Thursday night with the Patriots hosting the Chiefs, the Eagles' Week 2 opponent, NFL.com polled its staff to predict who will make the playoffs and come away with some hardware.

First, the individual honors.

Two votes were cast for defensive end Derek Barnett to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

"He is showing in the preseason how special and tenacious he is at getting after the passer. Playing on that defensive front in a pass-happy division will benefit him," Steve Wyche said of Barnett.

Another Eagle received consideration for an award, but it wasn't a player. And we know a certain ex-GM didn't choose Doug Pederson to be the Coach of the Year.

"This pick makes sense IF I'm right about the Eagles winning a competitive NFC East. (Spoiler alert: I'm gonna be right.)," Dave Dameshek said.

When it came to winning the division, the Eagles had four of the 15 votes in their favor. Another two selected the Eagles to make it as a Wild Card entry.

"I'm obsessed with Carson Wentz ! And I loved the Alshon Jeffery signing," Adam Schein said. "The Giants' defense and passing attack are splendid, but I think the Eagles' running backs and offensive line are vastly superior."

2. Eagles Radiothon Is Underway!

The Philadelphia Eagles and SportsRadio 94WIP have announced that the annual Eagles Radiothon will hit airwaves Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Wednesday, Sept. 6. Presented by Santander Bank, the multi-day auction offers fans the chance to bid on exclusive sports and entertainment experiences involving their favorite Eagles players and 94WIP personalities. All proceeds will benefit Eagles Charitable Foundation’s commitment to free, comprehensive vision care for underserved youth, and groundbreaking autism research and services. In 2016, the Eagles Radiothon raised more than $170,000 over the two-day auction for the team’s 501(c)(3) public charity.

To view the Eagles Radiothon prize list or to pre-register, please visit www.EaglesRadiothon.com.

Those wishing to place a bid by phone can call the station’s phone banks at 888-729-9494.

Over the two-day auction, fans will have the opportunity to bid on once-in-a-lifetime Eagles experiences, such as: a personal passing clinic with QB Carson Wentz; Super Bowl LII trip; opportunity for your child to serve as Doug Pederson’s assistant during practice; breakfast and private practice with Executive Vice President of Football Operations Howie Roseman; exclusive Santander Field Club gameday experience and on-field access; and more.

3. This Sparked Quite A Debate On Social Media

On Monday, we posted a photo gallery featuring headshots of players from when they were rookies and now. Some guys, safety Malcolm Jenkins , have been in the league a few years and, well, take a look.

4. Alshon Jeffery Won't Listen To The Noise From Josh Norman

Earlier this offseason, Redskins cornerback Josh Norman explained to Bleacher Report what it was like covering the likes of Alshon Jeffery.

"He's a big guy. He uses his body. And I enjoy going against big guys because they think they can get physical with me. They think that. That's quite the contrary. ... It's those little jokers, those little buggers, you've got to get down with. I can't take a day off. You've got guys who if they score on you, if they beat you in any kind of way, it's going to get blasted."

After Monday's practice and weightlifting session, Jeffery praised the Pro Bowl cornerback.

"He makes plays. He does a good job of being around the ball, breaking the ball up. Great player," Jeffery said. "I look forward to the challenge. I'm excited. I can't wait. We've played previous games and had some great matchups. I've got a good feel for how he plays. We'll see on Sunday."

Jeffery said that he's not a trash-talker on the field. He looks at it as a sign of respect if someone wants to try and get him off his game. Jeffery had success against Norman as recently as last December. Jeffery caught five passes for 92 yards. Norman, to his credit, had a pair of interceptions on poorly thrown balls by quarterback Matt Barkley as a result of the pass rush.

