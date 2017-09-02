Wake-Up Call: Inside Carson Wentz's Morning Routine

Happy Labor Day, Eagles fans! The countdown to the regular-season opener against the Washington Redskins is on! In today's Wake-Up Call, learn all about quarterback Carson Wentz and the secret weapon who the Eagles added on Sunday. Head coach Doug Pederson addresses the media at noon and you can watch it on the Eagles app and PhiladelphiaEagles.com. Until then, here are the things you need to know for Monday, September 3.

1. Carson Wentz's Morning Routine

In a roundtable interview with reporters a few weeks ago, quarterback Carson Wentz delved into numerous topics ranging from his life away from football to what he learned as a rookie. Dave Spadaro wrote about Wentz embracing his role as the Face of the Franchise.

The 24-year-old was asked to share what a typical day is like for him. Here's how he starts each morning during the season.

"I got about a 30-minute drive in every morning depending on traffic. During the season, when it's those four really heavy workdays, I usually get here around 6 a.m. I'll either listen to worship music or put on a sermon podcast every morning. It kind of just gets my mind right," Wentz said.

"I have a number of different podcasts that I follow. I'll just throw one of those on, but shoot, I've even started doing some random audiobooks which are interesting."

Wentz mentioned that one audiobook he listened to recently was by Francis Chan called Forgotten God.

Once in the building, Wentz eats breakfast and puts in up to an hour and a half of film study before meetings and practice. He'll be at the facility until around 6:30 each night.

2. Wentz Eyes Improvement In Situational Football

With a year of experience under his belt, Wentz wants to be better in two specific area this season - third downs and red zone.

"I think the biggest thing that maybe is harder to measure from a statistics standpoint is situational stuff," Wentz said. "I think third downs, we were OK last year. Red zone, obviously we weren't good, so how can I be more efficient in the red zone, on third downs? How can we stay on the field and put up more points that way?

"Situational football is huge. I know our coaches are always harping on it and that's where, for me, I want to be able to take that next step. Last year, was it OK? Yeah. Could it have been better? Without a doubt. Will it be perfect this year? No, but I think it's a big area of improvement for me that is hard to measure but something I definitely take pride in."

Wentz was 87-of-156 for 951 yards, three touchdowns, and five interceptions on third downs last season. Inside the 20-yard line, Wentz was 42-of-86 for 246 yards with 12 touchdowns against only one interception.

3. Wentz's Position Coach Has A Different Stat To Watch

Meanwhile, quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo has an area where he wants Wentz to improve.

“Interception percentage," he told Zach Berman of The Philadelphia Inquirer. "Turnovers are the No. 1 factor of winning and losing. That’s kind of who you are, in your DNA, if you turn the ball over. The two biggest things that follow guys from high school to college and college to the pros are completion percentage and interception percentage. That’s a pretty telling statistic. I’ve done a lot of research on that through the years. It’s kind of who you are.”

Wentz had an interception percentage of 2.3 as a rookie.

4. Starting Redskins Safety Leaves Team

Washington safety Su'a Cravens was placed on the Exempt/Left Squad list on Sunday. The starter injured his knee in the first preseason game and underwent a knee scope. Cravens tweeted after the procedure that it was a "BREEEZE" and that he would be good for Week 1.

Well, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported early Sunday that Cravens had told teammates of his decision to retire, only to be coaxed out of it by the Redskins' front office. Regardless, Cravens will not be on the field next Sunday.

5. A Source Of Inside Info

The Eagles agreed to terms with the 10-player practice squad on Sunday. One of those players was quarterback Nate Sudfeld, who was a sixth-round pick of the Redskins in 2016. He was inactive for all 16 games as a rookie but was with them through this year's preseason.

At 6-6, 227 pounds, the former Indiana gunslinger is a prospect to develop but can provide detailed scouting info on this week's opponent whether it's the offensive scheme or the players on defense.

Win-win for the Eagles.

