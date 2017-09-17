Wake Up Call: Eagles Fall To Chiefs

The Eagles are now 1-1 after dropping one on the road to the Chiefs on Sunday. Head coach Doug Pederson will meet with the media at noon which we'll stream live right here on the Eagles website. But until then, here’s what you need to know for Monday.

1. Wentz Looks Ahead to Home Opener Against Giants

No time to dwell on yesterday. Time to keep pressing forward. Excited for this team and the big week ahead! #FlyEaglesFly — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) September 18, 2017

2. Run Game Struggles Spill Over into Week 2

For the second Week in a row the running backs have combined for just 52 ground yards.

Through two games, the Eagles haven’t come to any kind of rotation in the backfield. LeGarrette Blount , signed in the offseason, carried 14 times for 46 yards at Washington, and then slid to the back of the three-man running back committee on Sunday with zero touches in the running game and one reception. Darren Sproles was the main factor in the backfield, and he had 10 carries for 48 yards.

“It’s just how the game went,” Blount said, surrounded by reporters in the locker room after the loss. “That wasn’t the game plan going in, but the game wasn’t going the way we wanted it to, so we had to make some changes.

“We’ve just got to ride the wave, man. When your number’s called, your number’s called.”

Dave Spadaro takes a look at the Eagles offensive struggles that were highlighted by a lacking run game.

3. Jeffery Finding Groove in Offense





Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery was a major factor in the offense against Kansas City. The trend should continue as the season progresses.

For the majority of Sunday’s contest, Jeffery was covered by one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks in Marcus Peters. Still, he hauled in 92 yards, pulled in a team-high seven receptions and secured his first touchdown as an Eagle.

Wentz believes he has good chemistry with the receivers and that he’s always had a really good connection with Jeffery. Each of Jeffery’s catches moved the chains for the Eagles and his numbers nearly doubled across the board after last week’s contest. Against Washington, he was targeted just 7 times and was limited to three receptions for just 38 yards.

"The good thing about it is always you can get better," Jeffery said. "Just focus on next week and learn from this one."

4. Wentz Throws For 300 Yards Despite Tough Chiefs D

Wentz finished 25-of-46 passes for 333 yards, the second-highest total of his young career, to go along with two touchdowns and one interception.

A strong defensive showing from the Chiefs made it difficult for Wentz and the offense to make the right plays in order to find the end zone.

“That’s a good defense and we just thought we could make plays in the passing game and that’s just the way the game went today,” Wentz said. “I’m not overly concerned about the running game. I know that will be a big part of our offense going forward and that was just the flow of the game today. Their defense is pretty straightforward so we kind of just called it and let it ride today for the most part. We just didn’t make enough plays.”

5. Defense Gives Up Big Plays, Outshines Solid Performance

The defensive effort against a big-play Kansas City offense that 10 days earlier tore apart the New England Patriots was impressive on Sunday, save for a 53-yard Kareem Hunt touchdown run late in the third quarter that gave the Chiefs a three-point lead.

“He had a seam and got into the open,” safety Malcolm Jenkins said. “They executed it really well and he got into the open and took it the distance."

For the most part, though, the Eagles played a whale of a game defensively against an offense that went for more than 500 yards in the win over New England. A couple of big plays and missed chances hurt the Eagles, though.

