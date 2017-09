Wide receiver Jamison Crowder is active for today's game after being listed as questionable to play. For the Redskins, here is the list of inactive players: RB Mack Brown, CB Joshua Holsey, LB Josh Harvey-Clemons, G Tyler Catalina, DT TJ Clemmings, DL Anthony Lanier II, TE Jeremy Sprinkle.

The Eagles enter the regular season opener with all 53 players healthy. Here is the list of Eagles inactive for today's game: CB Rasul Douglas , WR Shelton Gibson , CB Dexter McDougle , DE Steven Means , RB Donnel Pumphrey , DT Elijah Qualls , G Chance Warmack .