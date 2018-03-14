Veteran DT Haloti Ngata Signs With Eagles On One-Year Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed veteran defensive tackle Haloti Ngata to a one-year contract.

Ngata (pronounced ha-LOW-tee NAH-tah) is entering his 13th NFL season after spending time with the Baltimore Ravens (2006-14) and Detroit Lions (2015-17). A five-time Pro Bowler (2009-13) and five-time All-Pro selection (first team – 2010-11; second team – 2008-09, 2012), Ngata was originally selected by the Ravens in the first round (12th overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft and was a key member of Baltimore’s Super Bowl XLVII-winning defense in 2012.

Ngata (6-4, 340) has produced 499 tackles (317 solo), 31.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, five interceptions and 39 passes defensed in 167 career regular-season games (165 starts). The 34-year-old veteran has also been a part of eight playoff teams (most recently with the 2016 Lions), recording 51 tackles (34 solo), 4.5 sacks, four passes defensed and one forced fumble in 17 career postseason games (all starts).

Ngata was voted as the Lions’ nominee for the 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award and was also named one of eight finalists for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The Haloti Ngata Family Foundation, whose mission is to improve the lives of others through love and strength, raises awareness about the importance of education and provides free college entrance exam preparation courses to students through the Ofa Ngata College Preparation Fund, which honors Ngata’s mother’s memory.

A native of Salt Lake City, Utah, Ngata played collegiately at the University of Oregon, where he compiled 151 tackles (83 solo), 10 sacks, seven passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 36 career games (29 starts). As a junior, Ngata earned consensus first-team All-America honors and was a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Award (best college defensive player) and Outland Trophy (best collegiate interior lineman).