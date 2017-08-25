Season Preview: Washington Redskins

The Eagles open up the 2017 regular season in the nation’s capital. Washington edged the Eagles out twice last season by a combined 12 points with the outcome of both games in the balance during the Eagles' final possession. The Eagles will look to end a five-game losing streak against the Redskins with the team’s last win at FedEx Field coming back in September of the 2013 season.

Key Additions: WR Terrelle Pryor, LB Zach Brown, S D.J. Swearinger

Key Losses: Offensive coordinator Sean McVay, WR DeSean Jackson, WR Pierre Garcon

Top Draft Pick: DT Jonathan Allen

The Redskins finished 8-7-1 overall after going a disappointing 2-4 during the final six game stretch of last year’s regular season. Jay Gruden enters his fourth year as the team’s head coach after leading the Redskins to back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 1996-97. The coach-quarterback connection continues to blossom between Gruden and Kirk Cousins as the team’s pass-powered offense saw Cousins experience a career year, setting single-season franchise records in pass attempts (606), completions (406), and total passing yards (4,917) which were all good for third best across all three categories among quarterbacks last season.

However, the Redskins will be without offensive coordinator Sean McVay who is now the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams and two 1,000-yard receivers in Pierre Garcon and former Eagles long-threat DeSean Jackson. The offense will rely upon playmaking tight end Jordan Reed, 2016 first-round pick Josh Doctson, and the newly acquired Pryor to make up for lost production among the receiving corps.

Washington’s O-line is headed by five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trent Williams and 2016 Pro Bowl selection Brandon Scherff at guard. On the defensive side, cornerback Josh Norman, a first-team All-Pro selection two seasons ago, mains Washington's secondary while linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, who finished in the top 10 in sacks last season, headlines the Redskins' front seven.

Can the Eagles clamp down the Redskins' aerial assault and bring an end to their losing skid in Washington?