Season Preview: San Francisco 49ers

Only the Browns posted a shoddier record last season than the 2-14 49ers. After emphatically pelting the Rams in the regular-season opener, the 49ers lost their next 13 consecutive games.

Key Additions: General manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan, WR Pierre Garçon, OT Garry Gilliam, WR Marquise Goodwin, QB Brian Hoyer, LB Malcolm Smith

Key Losses: WR Torrey Smith , S Antoine Bethea, LB Gerald Hodges, QB Colin Kaepernick, G Marcus Martin, WR Quinton Patton

Top Draft Pick: DE Solomon Thomas

The offseason was an eventful one for the 49ers' front office. Owner Jed York brought in new general manager John Lynch and hired former Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan to be the head coach. In addition, Robert Saleh, former linebackers coach for the Jaguars, was named the team’s new defensive coordinator.

Shanahan and quarterback Brian Hoyer reunite after the two spent time together on the Browns with Shanahan as his coordinator. Wide receivers Pierre Garçon and Marquise Goodwin will look to replace the production from current Eagle Torrey Smith and Quinton Patton. The 49ers finished last in total passing yards and failed to protect the quarterback allowing 49 sacks. Guard Marcus Martin joins tackle Joe Staley to help shore up the protection.

DeForest Buckner is one of the team’s most promising defensive linemen. The 6-7, 300-pounder led the team in sacks with 6.5 last season, his second in the NFL. The 49ers built through the 2017 draft adding two first-round picks in defensive lineman Solomon Thomas (third overall) and linebacker Reuben Foster to fortify the pass rush.