Season Preview: New York Giants

What better way to start the home schedule than against a division rival? The Eagles split the two games against the Giants last year for the first time since 2013. After getting off to a slow 2-3 start, the Giants went a torrid 9-2 in their final 11 games earning a Wild Card playoff spot which was their first postseason appearance since their Super Bowl win in 2011.

Key Additions: WR Brandon Marshall

Key Losses: WR Victor Cruz, K Robbie Gould

Top Draft Pick: TE Evan Engram

Ben McAdoo enters his second season as the Giants' head coach after an 11-5 season which marked the franchise’s highest win total since 2008. Running the show on the field for the Giants for the 14th consecutive season is quarterback Eli Manning. During the offseason, the Giants strengthened their receiving corps by picking up wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who should help draw pressure away from star receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

It should also be noted that it was the Giants' defense that set the team apart last season as New York finished second in the league in points allowed (17.8). The cornerback trio of Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Janoris Jenkins, and Eli Apple was among the league’s best. The Giants finished with the second-highest total of passes defensed (101) and fourth-most interceptions (17) in the NFL. Defensive ends Olivier Vernon and Jason Pierre-Paul took care of business up front combining for 15.5 of the team’s 35 sacks.

Last season’s matchups were both decided by five points with the home team winning each game. Who will strike first this year? The two teams will meet in Week 3 at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.