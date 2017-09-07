Season Preview: Los Angeles Rams

The top two picks taken in the 2016 draft square off for the first time when quarterback Carson Wentz and the Eagles fly into Los Angeles to face quarterback Jared Goff and the Rams. Back in 2016, the Rams selected Goff ahead of Wentz with the first overall pick.

Key Additions: Head coach Sean McVay, DE Connor Barwin, DB Nickell Robey-Coleman, OT Andrew Whitworth, WR Robert Woods, WR Sammy Watkins

Key Losses: C Tim Barnes, WR Kenny Britt, S T.J. McDonald, DE Eugene Sims, CB E.J. Gaines, DE William Hayes

Top Draft Pick: TE Gerald Everett

Last year’s 4-12 finish marked 12 straight seasons that the Rams have gone without a playoff appearance, the third-longest current drought in the NFL. Sean McVay became the youngest head coach in NFL history at the age of 30 after leaving the Redskins' offensive coordinator job.

After beginning the season as a backup, Goff started the last seven games for the Rams but underwent rookie struggles as the team went 0-7 to end the season. Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins enjoyed career seasons with McVay, and the idea is that he can do the same with Goff while reinvigorating a Rams offense that ranked last in both points and yardage last season.

In the offseason, they picked up wide receiver Robert Woods and during the preseason traded for wideout Sammy Watkins. Wide receiver Tavon Austin and running back Todd Gurley return as dual receiving and rushing threats. Former Eagles defensive end Conor Barwin joins defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who is in the midst of a holdout, and Robert Quinn in a defense that finished top 10 in fewest yards allowed.

Who will win the head-to-head battle at quarterback? The Eagles look to make it five straight wins against the Rams in their return to the Los Angeles Coliseum on Sunday, December 10.