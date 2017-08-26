Season Preview: Kansas City Chiefs

Head coach Andy Reid will face off against his former squad for just the second time after beating the Eagles 26-16 at Lincoln Financial Field in 2013. This time, however, Reid's protégé in Doug Pederson will be coaching on the other sideline.

The Chiefs finished 12-4 last season earning their second consecutive playoff appearance and third in the last four seasons. After winning the AFC West, the Chiefs fell to the Steelers in the Divisional Round in a close bout in which they failed to make good on a two-point conversion that would have knotted the game. The Chiefs posted a 6-2 record at home with both losses by just two points.

Key Additions: DL Bennie Logan

Key Losses: RB Jamaal Charles, WR Jeremy Maclin

Top Draft Pick: QB Patrick Mahomes

New general manager Brett Veach takes over in the front office replacing John Dorsey. Veach and Reid will hope to keep the Chiefs' playoff streak alive after Reid signed a contract extension in the offseason. Since joining the Chiefs, Reid has coached his way to a 43-21 record. Alex Smith, who enters his fifth season in Kansas City, set a new career high in passing yards (3,502) but he also threw the second-fewest touchdowns (15) among quarterbacks who played in at least 12 games last season. The Chiefs' leading receiver Travis Kelce led all tight ends in receiving yards (1,125) and ranked third in the NFL in yards after the catch (653). Dynamic wide receiver and return specialist Tyreek Hill was the lone player in the NFL last season with at least one punt return touchdown (2) and one kick return touchdown.

The Chiefs allowed the seventh-fewest points last season. The secondary claims the tantalizing Pro Bowl defensive tandem of safety Eric Berry and cornerback Marcus Peters. The two combined for 10 interceptions last season with Berry returning two for touchdowns. The Chiefs also took care of business up front re-signing four-time Pro Bowl and All-Pro rush linebacker Justin Houston.

Pederson began his NFL coaching career in Philadelphia as an assistant to Reid and then became his offensive coordinator in Kansas City. Can Pederson prevail over his mentor and help the Eagles get revenge on Reid in this Week 2 matchup? The two teams will battle at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 17 with kickoff set for 1 p.m.