Season Preview: Denver Broncos

Prior to being edged out of the playoff picture in 2016, the Broncos boasted one of the league’s most successful five-year spans from 2011-2015. The team earned five division titles, two conference titles, and a Super Bowl win while going a noteworthy 58-22 in the regular season.

Key Additions: Head coach Vance Joseph, offensive coordinator Mike McCoy, G Ronald Leary, DT Domata Peko, RB Jamaal Charles

Key Losses: Head coach Gary Kubiak, defensive coordinator Wade Phillip, LB DeMarcus Ware, OT Russell Okung

Top Draft Pick: OT Garett Bolles

The team ushered in a new coaching staff following the retirement of head coach Gary Kubiak. Stepping in as a first-year head coach is former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Former Chargers head coach Mike McCoy fills in as offensive coordinator and Joe Woods replaces Wade Phillips as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Hall of Famer Peyton Manning left behind Titanic-sized shoes to fill for quarterback Trevor Siemian, who assumed the reins as the team’s starter in 2016. Siemian’s three games with at least 300 yards passing ranked as the Broncos' second-highest total for a quarterback starting in his first season. Veterans Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders headline the Broncos' receiving corps, finishing with their fifth and third consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, respectively.

Denver’s defense stands as the team’s calling card. The Broncos finished among the top five in points allowed and sacks in each of the past two seasons. Linebacker Von Miller remains one of the NFL’s most elite pass rushers with 13.5 sacks a year ago and playmaking cornerbacks Aqib Talib and Chris Harris comprise a formidable secondary.

The Eagles endured a blowout loss in Denver back in 2013 when these two teams last met. The two will square off in on November 5 at Lincoln Financial Field with kickoff set for 1 p.m.