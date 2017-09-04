Season Preview: Dallas Cowboys

Fresh off the bye week, the Eagles head to Dallas for a Week 11 matchup under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football. Although the teams have split the four previous meetings, with two contests ending in thrilling overtime finishes, the Eagles bested the Cowboys on New Year’s Day with a two-touchdown victory at Lincoln Financial Field.

Key Additions: G Jonathan Cooper, CB Nolan Carroll

Key Losses: T Doug Free, G Ronald Leary, CB Brandon Carr, CB Morris Claiborne, DB J.J. Wilcox, DT Terrell McClain, S Barry Church, DE Cedric Thornton

Top Draft Pick: DE Taco Charlton

Jason Garrett embarks on his seventh full season as head coach after the franchise’s most successful run in almost a decade going 13-3 overall. The Cowboys earned the NFC East crown but a come-from-behind win by the Packers in the Divisional Round brought their season to a climactic halt.

Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott proved to be a dynamic duo last year. The two combined for 21 of the team's 24 rushing touchdowns while setting franchise passing and rushing rookie records, respectively. Prescott operated behind one of the league’s most formidable offensive lines last year earning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Cole Beasley, Jason Witten, and deep-threat Dez Bryant were the receiving weapons who helped the club finish top five in both yards and points.

The Cowboys' defense ranked top five in points allowed and relinquished the fewest rushing yards in the league. During the offseason, however, the Cowboys lost three starters in their secondary in Carr, Claiborne, and Wilcox whose production may be tough to replace.

The last time the Eagles played the Cowboys following a bye week was in 2015 and the Eagles finished with a 33-27 overtime victory. Can they pull off the feat again? We’ll find out Sunday, November 19 at AT&T Stadium with kickoff set for 8:30 p.m.