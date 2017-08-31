Season Preview: Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals may have been one of the NFL’s most perplexing teams last season. The Cardinals ranked in the top 10 in both yards and points and obliterated their opponents by an average of 17.4 points per game in their wins. More impressively, their defense gave up the second-fewest amount of yards and finished first in total sacks in the entire NFL. The Cardinals however missed the playoffs after a 7-8-1 finish to the season.

Key Additions: S Antoine Bethea LB Karlos Dansby, LB Jarvis Jones

Key Losses: DT Calais Campbell, S Tony Jefferson, LB Kevin Minter, S D.J. Swearinger, G Earl Watford, CB Marcus Cooper

Top Draft Pick: LB Haason Reddick

Head coach Bruce Arians enters his fifth season with the Cardinals. His 41 wins rank third in Cardinals history and the most by any head coach in franchise history in a four-year span. A constant in Arians’ offense has been quarterback Carson Palmer who joined the Cardinals with Arians back in 2013. Lining up on the outside is future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald who hauled in his eighth season with at least 1,000 receiving yards. In the backfield is the dynamic dual-threat running back David Johnson. The third-year running back finished in the top 10 in rushing yards, second in rushing touchdowns, and nearly joined the 1,000-1,000 club finishing just 121 receiving yards short of the feat.

On the defensive end, the Cardinals boast the linebacker tandem of Markus Golden and Chandler Jones, who combined for (23.5) nearly half of the team’s 48 total sacks. Cornerback Patrick Peterson earned his sixth-straight Pro Bowl appearance last season, but the Cardinals will have some significant holes to fill in their secondary with the losses of cornerback Marcus Cooper and safety D.J. Swearinger.

Can the Eagles build up some momentum at home before heading back on the road in Week 5? The two teams will meet on October 8 at Lincoln Financial Field with kickoff set at 1 p.m.