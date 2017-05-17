Roster Move: DT Walker Waived/Injured

New Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount officially signed his one-year deal Thursday morning. To make room for him on the 90-man roster, the Eagles waived/injured defensive tackle Charles Walker with a knee injury.

Walker was signed by the Eagles following the 2017 NFL Draft as a rookie free agent out of Oklahoma. In three seasons at Oklahoma, Walker compiled 53 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. Walker was named second-team All-Big 12 by the league’s coaches in 2015. After four games this past season, Walker left the program after suffering his third concussion to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Walker posted on Twitter that he expects to be sidelined six-to-eight weeks. No word on when the injury took place.

Gods plan ....so I'll be back after I heal up from my surgery and go out there and do what I do #FLYEAGLESFLY #BIRDGANG #TrustTheProcess — Charles Walker (@C_Walk97) May 18, 2017