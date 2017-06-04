Quick Hits: Frank Reich's Press Conference

Offensive coordinator Frank Reich spoke to the media for the first time this offseason on Monday morning. Here are four highlights from the press conference.

1. Reich said that he had no problem with quarterback Carson Wentz spending time this offseason with mechanics coach Adam Dedeaux. Reich said that when he and head coach Doug Pederson played in the league, players could take a few weeks off after the season and come back to the facility to start working with coaches. That isn't the case anymore.

"He has an itch to get better," Reich said.

The two things that Wentz worked on, Reich noted, were his target line and weight transfer. Reich is very pleased with Wentz' release, his pocket movement, and accuracy this spring.

But the biggest difference in Wentz, according to Reich, is his "leadership and ownership of the team." This echoes what Pederson said recently when asked the same question.

2. Reich is a huge fan of the depth that the Eagles have acquired along the offensive line.

"I love our O-line," Reich said. "I think it's one of the strong points on our team."

Reich raved about center Jason Kelce 's intelligence and ability to be the quarterback of the line. He also noted that the Eagles’ “second-team guards should be starting on most teams."

3. Reich is "excited" about the potential of the run game with the additions of LeGarrette Blount and Donnel Pumphrey .

Reich said that Blount's vision and experience are evident even in Organized Team Activities, while Pumphrey's ball skills and route running should add another element to the Eagles' offense in 2017.

The key for the Eagles will be getting the lead earlier in games to take advantage of the depth.

"If we can get in run mode, that will be a big-time advantage for our team," he said.

4. Reich lauded Howie Roseman and Joe Douglas for making the wide receiver room "more competitive" this year. The three areas that will separate the players on the depth chart are their ability to make catches on third down, grabs in the red zone, and chunk plays.

The Eagles signed Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith in free agency, then added Mack Hollins and Shelton Gibson in the draft.

"Mack Hollis is a build-to-speed guy with tremendous ball skills," Reich said. "Very good feet for a big man. Excited about his development.

"Gibson has the trait of speed that you can't buy."

Check back later this afternoon for observations from Monday's OTA session.