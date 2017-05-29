Observations From Tuesday's OTA

The rain didn't keep the Eagles from holding Tuesday's Organized Team Activity outdoors. Here are some observations from the action on the field.
Big Day For
Third-round draft pick Rasul Douglas had a nice practice on Tuesday, breaking up a
Douglas played with confidence and a sense of purpose.
“I started to get into my rhythm and what the coach expected of me, so I made a few plays,” Douglas said. “You just keep getting better and not make the same mistakes you made the day before."
A few weeks has, indeed, made a difference for Douglas, who just a few years ago was starting for Nassau Community College. Now he’s challenging for playing time, and maybe a starting job, in the NFL.
“Just me seeing the game a little bit more. Every time I get a rep I see the game a little more and I know what I can do on the field," he said.
Wentz To Jeffery For A Touchdown!
A sign of things to come?
The Eagles sure hope that what happened on Tuesday, when quarterback Carson Wentz threw high in the right corner of the end zone and wide receiver
Jeffery punctuated the play by spiking the football in the direction of Douglas, who was on the ground.
“Just trying to make play. I’m just having fun with the game of football,” Jeffery said. “The coaches are always saying when you get in the end zone, spike the ball so that’s all I was doing."
A fade that was successful? It hasn’t happened a whole lot for the Eagles, but Jeffery represents a receiver with great size and catch radius, which he has shown this spring. Plus, he can go up and get the football high above the, uh, rim.
“I think it’s because I played basketball,” Jeffery said. “I just look at it like it’s a rebound.”
As for Douglas, it was a learning moment. He did everything right, except make the play.
“He made a good play. When I get another chance to make a play I gotta make a play,” Douglas said. “That happens. That’s part of the game. When you mess it up its just next play you see where it’s at and you try to get another one. He’s playing the game the way I’m playing the game at the highest level. I wanted to win the rep, unfortunately I didn’t win the rep. So I just wanna go the next rep. Whatever he does after that is just what he does.”
Depth Chart Stuff
Here’s how it looked on Tuesday as far as who lined up where and with whom ...
The first-team offensive line stayed the same from the previous week, with
On defense,
Five Quick Points
1. The Eagles are exploring ways to utilize rookie
2. With
3. The thought of Dillon Gordon (listed at 322 pounds) paving the way at fullback for
4. The additions of Patrick Robinson and Rasul Douglas at cornerback may have made the challenge of earning a spot on the roster a little more difficult for the likes of
5. Here is a list of the players who were not present at Tuesday's voluntary OTA:
- Running back LeGarrette Blount (family obligation)
- Cornerback
Ron Brooks(personal reason)
- Defensive end Vinny Curry (illness)
- Defensive tackle
Tim Jernigan(family reason)
- Punter
Donnie Jones
- Wide receiver Jordan Matthews (knee tendinitis, the team is being conservative)
- Defensive end
Alex McCalister(personal reason)
- Tackle
Jason Peters
- Defensive end Marcus Smith
- Running back
Darren Sproles(family obligation)