Not Quite Enough In Solid Defensive Effort

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It was good, but not good enough. The Eagles got after it on defense in Sunday’s 27-20 loss at Kansas City, but didn’t get off the field at critical times in the defeat.

“We did some good things,” defensive end Brandon Graham said of a defense that sacked Kansas City quarterback Alex Smith four times and limited the Chiefs to 344 total net yards. “But it wasn’t good enough. We had it right there and we couldn’t put it away.

The defensive effort against a big-play Kansas City offense that 10 days earlier tore apart the New England Patriots was impressive on Sunday, save for a 53-yard Kareem Hunt touchdown run late in the third quarter that gave the Chiefs a three-point lead.

One play after the Chiefs converted a third-and-4 play with an Alex Smith completion to tight end Travis Kelce, Hunt took a handoff from Smith and ran over the left side with the offensive line pulling to the right. The Chiefs created a gaping hole for Hunt, who avoided a tackle attempt by safety Corey Graham and then broke into the clear on the left sideline.

Hunt was untouched running down the sideline for the touchdown.

“He had a seam and got into the open,” safety Malcolm Jenkins said. “They executed it really well and he got into the open and took it the distance."

For the most part, though, the Eagles played a whale of a game defensively against an offense that went for more than 500 yards in the win over New England. A couple of big plays and missed chances hurt the Eagles, though.