Not Quite Enough In Solid Defensive Effort

Posted 1 hour ago

By Dave Spadaro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It was good, but not good enough. The Eagles got after it on defense in Sunday’s 27-20 loss at Kansas City, but didn’t get off the field at critical times in the defeat.

“We did some good things,” defensive end Brandon Graham said of a defense that sacked Kansas City quarterback Alex Smith four times and limited the Chiefs to 344 total net yards. “But it wasn’t good enough. We had it right there and we couldn’t put it away.

The defensive effort against a big-play Kansas City offense that 10 days earlier tore apart the New England Patriots was impressive on Sunday, save for a 53-yard Kareem Hunt touchdown run late in the third quarter that gave the Chiefs a three-point lead.

One play after the Chiefs converted a third-and-4 play with an Alex Smith completion to tight end Travis Kelce, Hunt took a handoff from Smith and ran over the left side with the offensive line pulling to the right. The Chiefs created a gaping hole for Hunt, who avoided a tackle attempt by safety Corey Graham and then broke into the clear on the left sideline.

Hunt was untouched running down the sideline for the touchdown.

“He had a seam and got into the open,” safety Malcolm Jenkins said. “They executed it really well and he got into the open and took it the distance."

For the most part, though, the Eagles played a whale of a game defensively against an offense that went for more than 500 yards in the win over New England. A couple of big plays and missed chances hurt the Eagles, though.

  • On Kansas City’s first drive, Smith threw down the right sideline for tight end Travis Kelce, who made the catch for 44 yards, leading to a Chiefs field goal and a 3-0 lead. Kelce caught eight passes for 103 yards and a touchdown for the Chiefs.

  • Hunt’s touchdown run hurt, but otherwise the Eagles were physical against him. Hunt scored twice, and had 81 rushing yards on 13 carries.

  • Defensive end Vinny Curry missed an opportunity to get the defense off the field after a Carson Wentz pass was deflected into the air and intercepted in Eagles territory. On third-and-4, Curry had his sights set on Smith at the 35-yard line, but Smith escaped the pressure and ran for a first down. Two plays later, Smith tossed a shovel pass to Kelce, and Kelce powered his way into the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown play that gave the Chiefs at 20-13 lead with 6:25 remaining in the fourth quarter.

  • With the Chiefs on top 20-13, Kansas City took possession at its 44-yard line with 5:27 left in the game and drove 56 yards on six plays to score another touchdown. The big play: A 35-yard completion to wide receiver Chris Conley against Jalen Mills on the sideline. Hunt carried four more times to cover the remaining 21 yards, ending the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to make it 27-13 with 2:14 remaining.

