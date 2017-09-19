No Rodney McLeod, Jaylen Watkins At Practice Wednesday

Pederson shed light on the injuries to safety
“We’ll keep evaluating, keep monitoring both of those guys but they’re day-to-day injuries,” Pederson said.
Pederson told reporters that the team is keeping their eyes open with an open spot on the 53-man roster but no official decisions have been made yet. The hope is that McLeod and Watkins can make it back for Sunday’s home opener against the Giants. From a scouting perspective, Pederson expects wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to be a large part of the Giants’ offense even though he’s coming off an ankle injury.
“You’ve got to be aware of where he’s at. I think what you saw from Week 1 to Week 2 and if he’s 100 percent going into Week 3 then I think they start feeding him the ball a little bit more," he said. "It definitely changes the complexity of their system when he’s out there. He’s very explosive with the ball in his hands and he’s a dangerous receiver. We’ve got to account for him but yeah his role will definitely increase if he’s healthy.”