No Rodney McLeod, Jaylen Watkins At Practice Wednesday

The Eagles return to the practice field at the NovaCare Complex on Wednesday afternoon. Prior to practice, head coach Doug Pederson addressed the media to discuss the team’s status.

Pederson shed light on the injuries to safety Rodney McLeod and cornerback Jaylen Watkins . Although the two will not practice Wednesday, Pederson listed the two as "day to day."

“We’ll keep evaluating, keep monitoring both of those guys but they’re day-to-day injuries,” Pederson said.

Pederson told reporters that the team is keeping their eyes open with an open spot on the 53-man roster but no official decisions have been made yet. The hope is that McLeod and Watkins can make it back for Sunday’s home opener against the Giants. From a scouting perspective, Pederson expects wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to be a large part of the Giants’ offense even though he’s coming off an ankle injury.

“You’ve got to be aware of where he’s at. I think what you saw from Week 1 to Week 2 and if he’s 100 percent going into Week 3 then I think they start feeding him the ball a little bit more," he said. "It definitely changes the complexity of their system when he’s out there. He’s very explosive with the ball in his hands and he’s a dangerous receiver. We’ve got to account for him but yeah his role will definitely increase if he’s healthy.”