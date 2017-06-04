Monday's OTA: 13 Observations And More

The final week of Organized Team Activities began Monday at the NovaCare Complex. Dave Spadaro, Chris McPherson, and Fran Duffy share what they saw from the field.
Smith: Wentz Makes The Job Easy
Clearly, his level of comfort in the offense is growing with each day on the field.
“No doubt about it,” said Smith, who signed a three-year contract as an unrestricted free agent in March. “It takes some time to get used to all of the new things that come your way – the team, the playbook, the city, and all of that – and I really feel like I’m making the kind of progress I want to make. I feel like I’m in a good place.”
Smith has been taking the first-team reps at wide receiver along with
“Carson gets you the ball where you want it so he makes the job easy,” Smith said. “It’s just a matter of going out there and knowing my assignment and playing relaxed football and doing my thing. I’m getting there. It’s still only June, but I really like where I am right now.” - DS
Big Play Again: Wentz To Jeffery
As was the case last week when Wentz threw a ball into the end zone for Jeffery to go get with his ability to “high point” the football, the two connected again on Monday.
This time, though, Wentz rolled to his left and heaved a throw – showing off his arm strength, even if his base was aligned to the left – deep for Jeffery, who beat double coverage to make the catch. The line of scrimmage was the 50-yard line and Jeffery made the catch inside the 5-yard line, leaving cornerback
“It was kind of a broken play. It was a play-action pass and I just didn’t feel comfortable with the routes. They had it covered pretty well,” Wentz said. “I just scrambled and made a play. Alshon had really good recognition to take it deep while Torrey was kind of in the intermediate area, so I felt confident in giving Alshon a chance. I felt confident that I could make the throw, so obviously, it worked out.
“We’ve got to see that, hopefully, on some Sundays.” - DS
Warmack And His Transition To Eagles
Offensive lineman
He has been taking second-team reps at the guard positions as he learns the scheme.
“I’m in familiar territory with the coaching,” said Warmack, who was coached by Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland in college. “I don’t pay any attention to the competition. I try to develop myself. As long as I do what I’m supposed to do, I’m good. As long as I’m doing what I have to do, whether it be the left side or the right side, it doesn’t matter to me, I know there is going to be a spot for me.”
It’s too early to know how Warmack fits into a deep offensive line equation. He is still learning the offense. Training Camp will tell the tale fully.
“I feel good. I feel real good. It’s one thing to understand it, and now I want to play at a high level,” Warmack said. “If I can play at a high level with these plays, then everything is going to take off from there.” - DS
1. One of my first takeaways early in the session was that Carson Wentz looked sharp, earning praise from offensive coordinator Frank Reich multiple times. On throws where he had to drive the football to the intermediate area, Wentz threw tight, crisp spirals with good ball placement for much of the day. As the practice wore on and rain began to fall in Philadelphia, some passes got away from him, but overall I thought Carson had a strong outing. One of the highlights of the day came on a deep post route to Torrey Smith for a long touchdown, where the throw was perfectly placed between the hashes about 40 yards downfield. Later, Wentz would avoid an exotic blitz in a team period, roll to his left, and find Alshon Jeffery streaking down the middle of the field for another long gain and near touchdown. - FD
2. I spent the individual drills with the receivers, and Alshon Jeffery made a one-handed grab look easy, darting past bags simulating a press corner before stabbing his right hand out to snag a pass away from his frame in the blink of an eye. - FD
In the first team period of the afternoon, rookie
Wide receiver
The pass Agholor caught from Foles came against rookie cornerback
Second-year cornerback
While we're on the topic of undrafted free agents, a couple of others stood out today as well. Running back
One of my favorite moments in practice came on a broken play in a team period, where Wentz had to scramble in the backfield before tucking the ball and running down the right sideline. Right there in pursuit was star defensive tackle
Another hustle play was made by new defensive tackle
Safety
Linebacker
Fashion note. While black athletic shorts are the preferred style for virtually everyone on the roster, the starting safety duo of
The winner of the offseason Mr. Olympia contest, in my opinion, is
"I think the DB group is pound for pound the strongest in this locker room," Brooks said. "We're always competing, yelling, talking. It's a great atmosphere. I love it, man."
Brooks said that his main focus this offseason was improving his footwork. By the look of his physique, he didn't skip leg days. - CM