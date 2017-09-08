Lawlor: What Will Be Doug Pederson's Game Plan To Spark The Offense?

The Eagles were in the playoff hunt last year, but having a rookie quarterback and a roster in transition proved to be too much to overcome. Wentz now has a year under his belt and a much improved supporting cast around him. This year, there are expectations.
No one is penciling the Eagles into their Super Bowl predictions or anything to that extent. Playing a rugged schedule in arguably the toughest division in the NFL means that making predictions on win totals and getting to the postseason are tough. Wins are the ultimate test for any team, but how the Eagles play will also be critical. The 2016 team needed to do all the little things well to have success. They struggled when they fell behind early in games. They couldn't hold late leads in Dallas and Detroit. Seattle and Green Bay were simply too much to handle.
The Eagles have enough firepower that they should now be able to handle deficits better this season. The 2016 team hung tough when they fell behind, but they just couldn't make enough plays and score enough points to win those games. This team has playmakers. They won't have to move the chains a few yards at a time. They can come up with some chunk plays, which is what you need when down 10 or 14 points in the second half of a game.
This team should be better prepared to close out games. The offensive line is big and strong.
Most importantly, the Eagles have a better overall roster. They can step on the field with any other NFL team and feel they've got a chance to win that game. That just wasn't the case last year. Any team can beat any other team on a given Sunday, but I'm talking about having a sense of true confidence that the two teams are pretty evenly matched. Can you beat the team across from you even when they have their A game?
Cousins does have some key pass catchers coming back. Jordan Reed is not a traditional tight end, but he is a gifted receiver. The Eagles will use a combination of linebackers and defensive backs to slow him down. Jamison Crowder is one of the best young slot receivers in the league and
As always, the best way to slow down a passing attack is to pressure the quarterback. The Redskins have quietly built one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. The Eagles have one of the best defensive lines in the league. This should be a fun week to watch the line of scrimmage. I'll be especially interested in new additions
The Eagles can't just sell out to get to Cousins. Washington has run the ball well during the five-game winning streak and that balance has helped them to average more than 28 points a game in that stretch. The Eagles must play better defense to win this game. You can't give up 28 points and expect to win.
It will be interesting to see how Wentz and the offense do against Washington. The Eagles didn't have their full offensive line in either game last year and that really hurt them. Wentz was sacked nine times over the course of those two games and the offense struggled. The line is healthy and deeper this time around. Wentz has a full year of experience under his belt. The Eagles should be able to move the ball and score points.
We don't know exactly what to make of the Washington defense. They have a new defensive coordinator in Greg Manusky. Their strong safety just decided to sit out the first month of the season and is contemplating retirement. They have other changes in the secondary, at inside linebacker, and on the defensive line. The Redskins actually think their defense will be improved, but with a new scheme, a new coordinator, and major personnel changes that's not a given. At the very least, there could be some issues early in the season.
I'm curious to see Doug Pederson's game plan for the offense. He could focus on trying to establish the run to let his offensive line get into a rhythm and to see what his new running backs can do. Pederson could spread out the offense and have Wentz feed the ball to the improved receiving corps.
Everyone is excited to see what Wentz does in his second season. There will be a lot of focus on Jeffery, the best receiver the Eagles have had in recent years. There are a couple of young players I'll also have a close eye on.
The Eagles were not good on special teams in the preseason, but that has been a strength of the team in recent years. I trust Dave Fipp to get his unit to play at a high level. Still, it bears watching.
There will be a lot of emotion in this game. The Eagles are playing a division rival. They are playing a team they've struggled against. They are on the road, something that gave them problems last year. There is a lot on the line for the Eagles. That can bring out the best in a team or it can backfire if they try to do too much. Win or lose, this is just one game.
The NFL season is a marathon and Sunday's game is just the start of the adventure. Each season has a life of its own. There were the red-hot start and the fast finish last year. In between, there were a lot of struggles. If the Eagles are more consistent this year, they will have a good chance to get back to the postseason. For now, focus on beating Washington and getting off to a good start.
Tommy Lawlor, goeagles99 on the Eagles Message Boards, is an amateur football scout and devoted Eagles fan. He is the editor of IgglesBlitz.com.