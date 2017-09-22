Lawlor: Run The Giants Out Of Town

On paper, the Eagles should win. The Giants' offensive line has struggled mightily all year and will be missing a starter in right tackle Bobby Hart. The Giants might be without their best cover corner and elite receiver Odell Beckham Jr. still isn't 100 percent. The Eagles' defensive line is among the best in the league and gives them a huge advantage in this game. The Giants have scored 13 points all year long. The Eagles average 25 points a game.
On paper, things look good.
The NFL is a great league in part because what should happen doesn't play out as expected. Some might see the Giants' 0-2 record and think of them as a bad team. I see a desperate team. Sunday's game is huge for them. A win gives them the same record as the Eagles. A loss gives them a significant uphill climb to make the playoffs. It is crazy how different those situations are. The Giants know this and they will be ready on Sunday. The most dangerous team is one that is desperate. We're talking about top-flight athletes who have a lot of pride. They won't care about statistics or trends or rankings. The Giants are going to come into Philly and will do everything they can to turn their season around.
The good news is that the Eagles aren't likely to be overconfident. They lost a tough game last week and they'll be excited to be playing their first home game. I would expect them to come out and play with a lot of energy and emotion. Playing against that team in the blue helmets will also have them fired up. The Eagles have won five of the last six games against the Giants. There's just something about this team that seems to bring out the best in the Eagles. This is a rivalry game to be sure.
The Eagles' defense is going to have some interesting matchups. The defensive line will need to come up big. Eli Manning has been sacked eight times this year. He's only thrown 70 passes and many of them are short throws. He isn't getting a lot of time in the pocket. Justin Pugh will move to right tackle in this game and that should give
Manning is a pocket passer so pressure up the middle really affects him.
It is critical that the Eagles get regular pressure because the secondary is going to be short-handed.
The Eagles' offense has moved the ball well, but this is a better defense than the first two the Eagles faced. The Giants on defense are stout up front and have playmakers on the back end. The Giants are one of the best blitzing teams in the league. They will be aggressive and challenge you to burn them. That is going to put pressure on
There is a lot of speculation about whether Doug Pederson will make a change at left guard. He said both
The Eagles are still trying to get the run game going. Warmack would give a boost with his ability to get movement at the line of scrimmage. The Giants were third against the run in 2016, but are 28th so far this year. Part of the problem is that their offense has struggled and the opposing team has been able to focus on running the ball. The Giants have not had a lead at all this year. When the other team is winning, it can be patient on offense and run the ball, even without great success.
It will be interesting if Pederson runs the ball early and often, or if he tries to throw early to get the lead. I do think Pederson will run more this game than he did in the first two weeks. He knows his running backs have to become a bigger part of the offense. They need more touches.
Wentz has thrown costly interceptions the first two weeks and was picked off three times against the Giants last year. The Giants are struggling on offense. Don't help them out. It is crucial to protect the football and force them to drive the ball to score.
Wentz has thrown the ball to tight end
There have been some classic Giants-Eagles games over the years. Sunday might not fall into that category with both teams dealing with injuries and relying on backups to play key roles. Style points don't matter this week. Just go beat the Giants. An ugly win over Big Blue would still be a beautiful thing.
Tommy Lawlor, goeagles99 on the Eagles Message Boards, is an amateur football scout and devoted Eagles fan. He is the editor of IgglesBlitz.com.