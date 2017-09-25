Lawlor: Don't Overlook The Coaches' Role In Sunday's Dramatic Win

Before two weeks ago,
Elliott went from "Who?" to hero.
That's the beauty of the NFL. Games involve so many players and have such meaning that anyone can become a hero. Elliott nailed the longest field goal in team history and helped beat the Giants. It was a day when things had started well but went wrong late in the game. Elliott got a chance to redeem himself after missing an earlier field goal and he did so in spectacular fashion, earning a place in Eagles history. He will forever be the guy who hit the 61-yarder to break the hearts of the G-Men.
The Eagles were less than 100 percent from a health standpoint going into the game and only got worse after kickoff. Playing without two of your top three safeties would be tough enough, but then losing
Think about the big plays. Elliott kicked the field goal. Quarterback
The defense had contributions from all over. Defensive end
That game wasn't a thing of beauty. The Eagles got out to a 14-0 lead, but then quarterback Eli Manning got red hot and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. started making key plays. Without him on the field, the Giants probably score 10 or 14 points. With him, they put up 24 in one quarter. That's the power of a great player.
Cornerback
A 14-0 lead turned into a 21-14 deficit. That's when Wentz and the Eagles' offense woke up and got going. The Eagles went on a 13-3 run to finish the game and win 27-24. Wentz can finally say he led the team from behind to win a game in the last minute. The Eagles kept getting close last year but lost. Things were different on Sunday.
There was some sloppy play for part of the second half. Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard got loose for a long touchdown after a short catch over the middle. Tight end
The Eagles also made the clutch plays when they had to. They marched right down the field when it was 21-14 and scored the tying touchdown. The Eagles got a third-down stop late, forcing the Giants to punt the ball that was shanked and only went 28 yards. The Eagles took advantage of that with a well-executed pass play that set up the game-winning field goal attempt. Also, don't lose sight of all the parts of the winning field goal. Long snapper
You have to give a lot of credit to the scouts and the personnel department for building a roster full of players who all helped the Eagles win. They found Elliott. They found Clement. They found Douglas. They signed
Give the coaching staff credit for getting everyone ready to play. When there are so many new faces in the lineup and the team still manages to win, that tells you the coaches did a great job of getting everyone prepared.
Give Pederson credit for the way he handled the game. He was aggressive throughout. He went for it on fourth down three times. The Eagles converted two of those and scored touchdowns on both drives. Pederson could have become conservative at the end of the game. Instead, he went for the win. Be honest. Didn't you get nervous for a second when you saw Beckham sitting underneath the goal post? If that kick is short and he takes off, who knows what is going to happen. Pederson showed faith in his new kicker and Elliott rewarded him.
The Eagles are still a work in progress. There are new faces in the lineup and injuries have complicated things beyond that. Give the team credit for finding a way to win. That victory keeps them at the top of the division and buried the Giants at 0-3.
There have been some amazing finishes in the Eagles-Giants rivalry over the years. Jake Elliott is now up there with Herm Edwards, Brian Westbrook, and DeSean Jackson as Eagles heroes in what might be the NFL's craziest rivalry.
Tommy Lawlor, goeagles99 on the Eagles Message Boards, is an amateur football scout and devoted Eagles fan. He is the editor of IgglesBlitz.com.