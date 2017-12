Linebacker Joe Walker will not play in Sunday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks after sustaining a neck injury last week against the Bears. The second-year linebacker started for the Eagles in three of the last four contests.

Joining Walker on the Eagles' inactive list includes T Will Beatty , WR Marcus Johnson , DE Steven Means , DT Elijah Qualls , RB Wendell Smallwood , and QB Nate Sudfeld .

For the Seahawks, starters tight end Jimmy Graham (ankle), linebacker Bobby Wagner (hamstring), and safety Earl Thomas (heel) will all play after being listed as questionable.

On the inactive list for Seattle includes S Kam Chancellor, DT Rodney Coe, G Oday Aboushi, WR David Moore, DT Nazair Jones, and DE Dion Jordan.