Jim Schwartz Will Have All Hands On Deck To Battle Odell Beckham Jr.

“There’s no consolation prizes in handling injuries. Injuries are part of the game,” Schwartz said Tuesday. “We have multidimensional players that can go in and fill different positions. We had to make it through. That’s our job so I don’t want to give in gold stars for doing what our job is.”
That doesn’t mean Schwartz is opposed to commending a job well done. Filling in for McLeod and Watkins were veteran
Schwartz made it clear he will play whomever at wherever to get the job done. As it turns out, a handful of players are capable of playing out of positions if needed. In fact, midway through the Chiefs game, second-year linebacker
The Giants are dealing with a key injury of their own in wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. One of the league’s top playmakers made his return from an ankle injury against the Lions on Monday night but looked hampered catching four passes for 36 yards. Nonetheless, Beckham gave the Eagles fits last season and Schwartz has no intentions of gameplanning otherwise for Sunday.
“We have to expect him to be 100 percent. If we expect anything less then we’re in the wrong business because he has a full week to prepare. Obviously, he was well enough that they played him for 33 plays I think it was. He’s another week away from that. Another week ahead of his rehab and things like that so we’ll have to be ready for 13. We’re going to have to be ready for him being the same guy we remember from last year.”
"He’s a very difficult player to handle and their offense has missed him the first couple of weeks. It’s our job to keep him from being a game-changing factor and it’s going to take good team defense to do it. It’s not going to be one guy that will do it.”