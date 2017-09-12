Jason Peters To Practice Wednesday

Before head coach Doug Pederson addressed the media on Wednesday, he sent out a special shoutout to former Eagles long snapper Jon Dorenbos who successfully underwent open heart surgery. Dorenbos was recently diagnosed with an aortic aneurysm. He wished Dorenbos a speedy recovery.

Pederson also announced tackle Jason Peters will practice today after being listed as day to day on Monday with a groin injury. Peters said after Sunday’s win that he will play this upcoming Sunday against the Chiefs. Pederson is still waiting on more information on the injury status of cornerback Ronald Darby . The testing procedures have concluded but the team is waiting on the final results. Darby is listed as week to week.

The Eagles agreed to terms with Bengals’ 2017 fifth-round pick Jake Elliott on Tuesday. Elliott will replace kicker Caleb Sturgis who was injured in Sunday’s opener. The Eagles placed Sturgis on Injured Reserve and he will be eligible to rejoin the active roster as early as the bye week. Elliott will suit up in his first practice for the Eagles this afternoon.

“It’s the next-man mentality. We brought him in here, he’s very accurate. He’s got a strong leg obviously. (He’s) young but at the same time we’re moving forward and we’ll get him ready to play,” Pederson said. “We’re looking forward to getting him out there today in practice and watching him perform.”