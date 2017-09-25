Jake Elliott Earns NFC Special Teams Player Of The Week Honors

Rookie kicker Jake Elliott was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week thanks to his game-winning performance against the Giants.

Elliott connected on two field goals in the final minute of the game. His 46-yarder tied the game 24 apiece with 56 seconds remaining and his franchise- and NFL rookie-record 61-yard bomb as the clock expired moved the Eagles to 2-1 on the season.

The last Eagles kicker to earn Special Teams Player of the Week honors was David Akers in 2005. Akers, who will be inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame next month, won Special Teams Player of the Month honors since 2005.