Is Chance Warmack The Starter? Not So Fast, Says Doug Pederson

Head coach Doug Pederson met with the media on Friday morning for the final time before Sunday’s home opener against the New York Giants. He announced safeties Rodney McLeod and Corey Graham and cornerback Jaylen Watkins will not participate in Friday's practice. McLeod was on the field with his helmet on, however, during the portion of practice open to the media. Pederson informed reporters that the trio is doing well in terms of the rehab and conditioning and that he did not want to put any added pressure on their recovery.

“All of them actually are doing well, and we’ll just continue to monitor all of them, that situation,” Pederson said. “But they’re doing well and probably going to end up being a game-time decision”

Pederson also addressed the speculation involving Chance Warmack replacing Isaac Seumalo as the team’s starting left guard against the Giants. Pederson said that he and offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland are still going through the evaluation process and that the decision will be game time as well.

“I did not make a change. As of right now, we’re still evaluating,” Pederson said. “I think this (Giants) D-line is big and stout and physical. They definitely have prided themselves in that but for us, it’s just a matter of getting our guys ready. It’s the battle that we have to face going into this game and it’s every week facing this type of battle. Whoever is in there will be ready to go.”