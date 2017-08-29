How To Watch, Listen, And Stream Eagles-Jets

The Eagles have their final preseason game Thursday night against the New York Jets. Our live coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. with the Kickoff Show presented by Axalta which you can see on PhiladelphiaEagles.com or the Eagles Mobile App. We'll have footage of the pregame festivities, a one-on-one interview with defensive line coach Chris Wilson, and Merrill Reese and Mike Quick providing their players to watch.

The game is set for 7 p.m.

You can watch the Eagles Network Broadcast with Scott Graham and Mike Mayock in the booth and Dave Spadaro on the sidelines on NBC10 or any of the TV stations listed below.





If you want to hear Merrill and Mike, they will be on SportsRadio 94WIP as well as the desktop version of PhiladelphiaEagles.com.





NFL Game Pass also provides fans who are out of the Philadelphia market with the ability to watch the preseason games live.

Once the game is over, we have the Postgame Show presented by Ricoh featuring Fran Duffy and Chris McPherson to provide highlights, analysis, and live press conferences here on Philadelphia Eagles.com and the Eagles Mobile App.