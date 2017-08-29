The Official Site of the Philadelphia Eagles

News

Print
RSS

How To Watch, Listen, And Stream Eagles-Jets

Posted 1 hour ago

By Chris McPherson

The Eagles have their final preseason game Thursday night against the New York Jets. Our live coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. with the Kickoff Show presented by Axalta which you can see on PhiladelphiaEagles.com or the Eagles Mobile App. We'll have footage of the pregame festivities, a one-on-one interview with defensive line coach Chris Wilson, and Merrill Reese and Mike Quick providing their players to watch.

The game is set for 7 p.m.

  • You can watch the Eagles Network Broadcast with Scott Graham and Mike Mayock in the booth and Dave Spadaro on the sidelines on NBC10 or any of the TV stations listed below.

  • If you want to hear Merrill and Mike, they will be on SportsRadio 94WIP as well as the desktop version of PhiladelphiaEagles.com.

  • NFL Game Pass also provides fans who are out of the Philadelphia market with the ability to watch the preseason games live.

Once the game is over, we have the Postgame Show presented by Ricoh featuring Fran Duffy and Chris McPherson to provide highlights, analysis, and live press conferences here on Philadelphia Eagles.com and the Eagles Mobile App.

PRESEASON TV AFFILIATES

Preseason TV Affiliates
Location Station Channel
Philadelphia, PA NBC10
Rehoboth Beach/Salisbury, DE WRDE - MyCOZI
      Comcast 204
      Mediacom 99
      Over-the-air 31.2
Harrisburg, PA Area WPMT - FOX43
      Comcast 804
Scranton, PA Area WOLF - FOX56
      Comcast 5
State College, PA Area WHVL - MyNetworkTV
      Comcast 14; 809
Hawaii KFVE - MyNetworkTV




EAGLES RADIO INFORMATION

Eagles Radio Network
Location Station Frequency
Allentown, PA WCTO-FM 96.1 FM
Atlantic City/South Jersey WENJ-FM 97.3 FM
Levittown, PA WBCB-AM 1490 AM
Northumberland, PA WEGH-FM 107.3 FM
Pottsville, PA WPPA-AM 1360 AM
Reading, PA WEEU-AM 830 AM
Salisbury/Ocean City, MD WAFL-FM 97.7 FM
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA WEJL-FM 96.1 FM
Salisbury/Ocean City, MD


 WAFL-FM
WEJL-AM
WBAX-AM		 97.7 FM
630 AM
1240 AM
Williamsport, PA WBZD-FM 93.3 FM
Wilmington, DE WDEL-FM/AM 101.7 FM
Harrisburg, PA Area WSOX-FM 96.1 FM




EAGLES SPANISH RADIO NETWORK

Eagles Spanish Radio Network
Location Station Frequency
Philadelphia, PA LA MEGA 105.7 FM
Allentown, PA WSAN 1470 AM
Atlantic City, NJ WIBG 1020 AM; 101.3 FM

Recent Articles

Subscribe More Headlines »

Broadcast Schedule

Event Filter
List
Date Event Description Location
Calendar
Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

More Events »