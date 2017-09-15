Game Preview: Eagles Vs. Chiefs

Head coach Andy Reid will face off against his former squad for just the second time after beating the Eagles 26-16 at Lincoln Financial Field in 2013. This time, however, Reid's protégé in Doug Pederson will be coaching on the other sideline.

The Chiefs finished 12-4 last season earning their second consecutive playoff appearance and third in the last four seasons. After winning the AFC West, the Chiefs fell to the Steelers in the Divisional Round in a close bout in which they failed to make good on a two-point conversion that would have knotted the game. The Chiefs posted a 6-2 record at home with both losses by just two points.

They opened 2017 with an upset win over the New England Patriots, outscoring the defending champs 21-0 in the fourth quarter in a 42-27 victory. Quarterback Alex Smith threw for 368 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill caught seven passes for 133 yards and a touchdown, and running back Kareem Hunt bounced back from a lost fumble on his first carry to set an NFL rookie single-game record for most yards from scrimmage in a debut performance.

Trends To Watch

20 – The Eagles have held the Chiefs to just 20 percent success rate (6-30) on third down in the last two meetings.

425.5 – In the past two matchups, the Eagles' offense has put up an average of 425.5 total net yards.

13.6 – The Eagles have recorded their highest yards-per-reception average of 13.6 against the Chiefs.

Did You Know?

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox became the first Eagle to post a sack, force a fumble, and score a touchdown in the same game since defensive end Chris Clemons in the 44-6 game against Dallas in 2008.





Running back Darren Sproles is eighth in NFL history with 19,056 all-purpose yards. Wide receiver Steve Smith (not the Giants one who was just nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame) is next on the list with 19,180.





's 10 forced fumbles since 2014 rank tied for third in the NFL. Philadelphia was just one of five teams not to allow a red zone touchdown in Week 1.

Last Time They Met

Almost four years to the day, the Eagles walked away from Lincoln Financial Field with a 26-16 loss to the Chiefs. Former Eagles head coach Andy Reid made his first return to Philadelphia after leaving the team in the offseason. The win made it three straight for the Chiefs as they started off that season 9-0.

The Eagles fell behind 10-0 early in the first quarter and struggled to regain footing throughout the game. The Birds narrowed the gap to make it a one-possession game early in the fourth on a 41-yard touchdown run by LeSean McCoy. But on the next possession, the Chiefs milked eight minutes off the clock before knocking in the game’s final points on a 38 yard-field goal to put the game out of reach.

The story of the game? Turnovers.

The Eagles surrendered the first touchdown of the day on a 38-yard pick-six by safety Eric Murray. Another Chiefs’ interception midway through the second period led to a field goal right before the half. In total, the offense gave the ball away five times, fumbling the ball away three times. It didn’t help that the Chiefs had possession of the ball for nearly double the amount of time as the Eagles.

Neither team did a good job protecting its quarterbacks. A total of 11 sacks, six by Kansas City and five by Philadelphia, were given up. The Eagles struggled to contain linebacker Justin Houston who had 4.5 sacks on the day.