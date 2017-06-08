Fletcher Cox Named 'Most Indispensable'

Earlier this week, Fletcher Cox was listed at No. 38 on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2017. On Friday, NFL.com analyst Adam Schein provided the defensive tackle with another honor by naming him one of the league's most indispensable defenders.

"The 26-year-old defensive lineman never gets enough credit," Schein wrote. "He does it all. And a lot of what he does - routinely destroying opposing blockers - doesn't show up on the stat sheet."

The only other defensive tackle to appear on the list was Los Angeles' Aaron Donald.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Cox is fourth among defensive tackles in sacks since the 2015 season with 16. He is fifth in franchise history among interior linemen with 28.5 sacks for his career, and he could easily be No. 2 on the list by the end of the upcoming season.

The Eagles certainly agree with Schein's notion that Cox is one of the most indispensable defensive players as they signed him to a mega six-year contract in 2016.