Fletcher Cox Is Back On The Field

The Pro Bowl lineman missed the first week of the voluntary OTAs to be with family, but Cox lined up at his usual left defensive tackle spot with the first-team unit in between
After signing a marquee six-year contract last offseason, Cox understands why he was under scrutiny for missing the first week of OTAs.
"I know it's very important that I'm here," Cox said.
Last year, Cox earned Pro Bowl honors for the second straight season after leading the team with 6.5 sacks. He finished the year with 53 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and 18 quarterback hurries. He dismisses any notion that he had a bad 2016 campaign.
"I went to the Pro Bowl, so I don't think it was a down year. I had a solid year," Cox said. "It could have been better and as a team it could have been better."
"I'm loving everything this organization is doing. I think this organization is moving forward," Cox said.
On Tuesday, the defense's best player was back on the field. And as long as Cox is wreaking havoc starting September 10 at Washington then no one will remember that he took a week off in May to spend time with his family.