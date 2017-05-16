Eagles Welcome Blount Into The Nest

Eagles fans aren't the only ones excited about the addition of running back LeGarrette Blount , who agreed to terms on a one-year deal Wednesday. By the reaction on social media, Blount's new teammates are as well. Here is a sample of the reaction to the move.

@LG_Blount Welcome my brother! Can't wait to get after it with you man! — Brandon Graham (@brandongraham55) May 17, 2017

The @Eagles were one of the worst teams last season in short yardage situations. @LG_Blount had NFL's highest yds/carry on 3rd/4th-and-short pic.twitter.com/SBwsAMbApF — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) May 17, 2017

Blount is an underrated back. Finally got some attention last year. Terrific bulldozer. You know they're running when he's out there, though — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) May 17, 2017