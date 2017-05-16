Eagles Welcome Blount Into The Nest

Happy to have you on the squad, @LG_Blount ! 礪#FlyEaglesFly—
Carson Wentz(@cj_wentz) May 17, 2017
@LG_Blount Welcome to Philly Bro! #FlyEaglesFly—
Darren Sproles(@DarrenSproles) May 17, 2017
Man @LG_Blount though #FlyEaglesFly—
Chris Maragos(@ChrisMaragos) May 17, 2017
Welcome to Philly @LG_Blount Fly Eagles Fly!!!—
Alshon Jeffery(@TheWorldof_AJ) May 17, 2017
LG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!—
Chris Long(@JOEL9ONE) May 17, 2017
@LG_Blount Welcome my brother! Can't wait to get after it with you man!—
Brandon Graham(@brandongraham55) May 17, 2017
@LG_Blount Yes Sir!—
Lane Johnson(@Lanejohnson65) May 17, 2017
Lets get it !! @LG_Blount—
Jordan Hicks(@JordanHicks) May 17, 2017
Ayeeeeeee @LG_Blount—
Torrey Smith(@TorreySmithWR) May 17, 2017
The @Eagles were one of the worst teams last season in short yardage situations. @LG_Blount had NFL's highest yds/carry on 3rd/4th-and-short pic.twitter.com/SBwsAMbApF— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) May 17, 2017
Blount is an underrated back. Finally got some attention last year. Terrific bulldozer. You know they're running when he's out there, though— Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) May 17, 2017
Blount was excellent on 3rd- and 4th-and 1 or 2 last year: pic.twitter.com/zbHSKkYWkV— Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) May 17, 2017