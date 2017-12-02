Eagles Trail Seahawks, 10-3, At Halftime

At halftime, the Eagles trail the Seahawks, 10-3. It’s been a defensive battle throughout, and the Eagles will look to rebound in the second half.
Here’s what happened in the first 30 minutes:
The Seahawks took an early 3-0 lead thanks to a 46-yard field goal. Shortly after, the ball was back in Seattle’s possession. A pass interference call against cornerback Ronald Darby, followed by a holding penalty call against Nigel Bradham, placed the Seahawks just outside the Philadelphia 10-yard line. Wilson spotted tight end Jimmy Graham for the touchdown to put the Seahawks up 10-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Kicker Jake Elliott got the Eagles on the board on a 26-yarder to narrow the Seahawks’ lead to 10-3 with eight minutes to go in the second. Neither team added to the score as the half came to a close.
Philadelphia will receive to start the second half of the game.
Halftime Leaders
Passing
Carson Wentz: 9-for-13, 45 yards
Russell Wilson: 10-for-12, 101 yards, TD
Receiving
Nelson Agholor: 3 catches, 21 yards
Torrey Smith: 3 catches, 13 yards
Jimmy Graham: 2 catches, 17 yards, TD
Mike Davis: 2 catches, 32 yards
Rushing
LeGarrette Blount: 7 carries, 28 yards
Jay Ajayi: 6 carries, 32 yards
Mike Davis: 7 carries, 19 yards
Defense
Brandon Graham: 1 sack, 6 yards
Frank Clark: 1 sack, 8 yards