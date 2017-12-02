Eagles Trail Seahawks, 10-3, At Halftime

At halftime, the Eagles trail the Seahawks, 10-3. It’s been a defensive battle throughout, and the Eagles will look to rebound in the second half.

Here’s what happened in the first 30 minutes:

The Seahawks took an early 3-0 lead thanks to a 46-yard field goal. Shortly after, the ball was back in Seattle’s possession. A pass interference call against cornerback Ronald Darby , followed by a holding penalty call against Nigel Bradham , placed the Seahawks just outside the Philadelphia 10-yard line. Wilson spotted tight end Jimmy Graham for the touchdown to put the Seahawks up 10-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Kicker Jake Elliott got the Eagles on the board on a 26-yarder to narrow the Seahawks’ lead to 10-3 with eight minutes to go in the second. Neither team added to the score as the half came to a close.

Philadelphia will receive to start the second half of the game.

Halftime Leaders

Passing

Carson Wentz : 9-for-13, 45 yards

Russell Wilson: 10-for-12, 101 yards, TD

Receiving

Nelson Agholor : 3 catches, 21 yards

Torrey Smith : 3 catches, 13 yards

Jimmy Graham: 2 catches, 17 yards, TD

Mike Davis: 2 catches, 32 yards

Rushing

LeGarrette Blount : 7 carries, 28 yards

Jay Ajayi : 6 carries, 32 yards

Mike Davis: 7 carries, 19 yards

Defense

Brandon Graham : 1 sack, 6 yards

Frank Clark: 1 sack, 8 yards