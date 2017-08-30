Eagles Trail 3-0 After First Quarter

After the first quarter of play, the Eagles trail the Jets 3-0. The starters are on the sidelines as the reserves battle it out for the remaining roster spots. Here are some of the top moments from the first quarter.

Eagles Turnover On Downs

With nine minutes remaining in the first, the Eagles failed to get a first down on fourth-and-4 at the Jets 38. A pass from quarterback Matt McGloin to running back Corey Clement was good for a loss of 2 yards which gave the Jets the ball at their own 40.

Watkins’ Near Pick-Six

After an offensive holding call on Jets center Wesley Johnson, the very next play Jaylen Watkins got both hands on pass intended for wide receiver Robby Anderson, but couldn’t hold on to it.

Jets Strike First

After a 20-yard run by running back Bilal Powell brought the Jets to the Eagles' 8-yard line, the Eagles held the offense to a field goal. Chandler Catanzaro connected on a 28-yarder that gave the Jets a 3-0 lead with 4:33 to go in the first.

First Quarter Leaders

Passing

Matt McGloin: 7-8, 38 yards

Josh McCown: 7-9, 65 yards

Receiving

Bryce Treggs : 3 receptions, 22 yards

Bilal Powell: 2 receptions, 23 yards

Rushing

Corey Clement: 4 rushes, 16 yards

Bilal Powell: 6 carries, 5 yards