Eagles Trail 3-0 After First Quarter

After the first quarter of play, the Eagles trail the Jets 3-0. The starters are on the sidelines as the reserves battle it out for the remaining roster spots. Here are some of the top moments from the first quarter.
Eagles Turnover On Downs
With nine minutes remaining in the first, the Eagles failed to get a first down on fourth-and-4 at the Jets 38. A pass from quarterback
Watkins’ Near Pick-Six
After an offensive holding call on Jets center Wesley Johnson, the very next play
Jets Strike First
After a 20-yard run by running back Bilal Powell brought the Jets to the Eagles' 8-yard line, the Eagles held the offense to a field goal. Chandler Catanzaro connected on a 28-yarder that gave the Jets a 3-0 lead with 4:33 to go in the first.
First Quarter Leaders
Passing
Matt McGloin: 7-8, 38 yards
Josh McCown: 7-9, 65 yards
Receiving
Bilal Powell: 2 receptions, 23 yards
Rushing
Corey Clement: 4 rushes, 16 yards
Bilal Powell: 6 carries, 5 yards