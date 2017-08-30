Eagles Trail 13-3 Entering Fourth Quarter

Three quarters down, the Eagles find themselves behind the Jets 13-3. Not much happened in the period as both teams failed to score. The reserves will have one more quarter to battle it out for the remaining roster spots. Here’s what happened in the third quarter.
With nine minutes remaining in the first, the Eagles failed to get a first down on fourth-and-4 at the Jets 38. A pass from quarterback
Jets Strike First
After a 20-yard run by running back Bilal Powell brought the Jets to the Eagles' 8-yard line, the Eagles held the offense to a field goal. Chandler Catanzaro connected on a 28-yarder that gave the Jets a 3-0 lead with 4:33 to go in the first.
After a 40-yard run up the middle by running back Elijah McGuire set the Jets up at the Philadelphia 15, quarterback Christian Hackenberg hit tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins in the back of the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown. The Jets led 10-3 with 9:10 remaining in the first half.
On second-and-7 at the Philadelphia 43, quarterback Matt McGloin was strip-sacked by Jets defensive tackle Kony Ealy. The ball was recovered by defensive tackle Patrick Gamble at the Philadelphia 37 with just under eight minutes left in the half.
Defensive end Alex McCalister brought down Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg for a huge loss of 11 yards. Two plays later the Jets were forced to punt from their own 25-yard line with just over 11 minutes remaining.
Game Leaders
Passing
Matt McGloin: 14-21, 90 yards, FUM
Christian Hackenberg: 9-17, 88 yards, TD
Receiving
Mack Hollins: 3 receptions, 25 yards
Austin Seferian-Jenkins: 2 receptions, 32 yards, TD
Rushing
Elijah McGuire: 5 carries, 56 yards