Eagles Trail 13-3 Entering Fourth Quarter

Three quarters down, the Eagles find themselves behind the Jets 13-3. Not much happened in the period as both teams failed to score. The reserves will have one more quarter to battle it out for the remaining roster spots. Here’s what happened in the third quarter.

Eagles Turnover On Downs

With nine minutes remaining in the first, the Eagles failed to get a first down on fourth-and-4 at the Jets 38. A pass from quarterback Matt McGloin to running back Corey Clement was good for a loss of 2 yards which gave the Jets the ball at their own 40.

Watkins’ Near Pick-Six

After an offensive holding call on Jets center Wesley Johnson, the very next play Jaylen Watkins got both hands on pass intended for wide receiver Robby Anderson, but couldn’t hold on to it.

Jets Strike First

After a 20-yard run by running back Bilal Powell brought the Jets to the Eagles' 8-yard line, the Eagles held the offense to a field goal. Chandler Catanzaro connected on a 28-yarder that gave the Jets a 3-0 lead with 4:33 to go in the first.

Pass Interference Call Sets Up Sturgis Kick

Wide receiver Marcus Johnson drew a pass interference call on Jets cornerback Juston Burris which brought the Eagles to the New York 25-yard line. The play helped set up a Caleb Sturgis 33-yard field goal that tied the game at 3-3.

Jets Find The End Zone

After a 40-yard run up the middle by running back Elijah McGuire set the Jets up at the Philadelphia 15, quarterback Christian Hackenberg hit tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins in the back of the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown. The Jets led 10-3 with 9:10 remaining in the first half.

McGloin Fumbles

On second-and-7 at the Philadelphia 43, quarterback Matt McGloin was strip-sacked by Jets defensive tackle Kony Ealy. The ball was recovered by defensive tackle Patrick Gamble at the Philadelphia 37 with just under eight minutes left in the half.

Jets Take a Two-Score Lead

Rookie defensive tackle Elijah Qualls came away with a sack on Hackenberg on third-and-goal which forced a fourth-down field goal attempt. Kicker Ross Martin banged home a 27-yarder which put the Jets up 13-3 with 5:14 left.



Alex McCalister ’s Take Down

Defensive end Alex McCalister brought down Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg for a huge loss of 11 yards. Two plays later the Jets were forced to punt from their own 25-yard line with just over 11 minutes remaining.

Dane Downed

On first-and-10 at the Jets 49, linebacker Frank Beltre sacked Eagles backup quarterback Dane Evans for a loss of 8 yards.

Hollins Makes Heads-Up Play

On a fourth-down punt, Mack Hollins made the play of the night when he dove for the loose ball and tapped it away from rolling into the end zone which would have resulted in a touchback. Instead, the ball was marked down at the New York 5-yard line.

Evans Throws the Ball Away

With just 30 seconds to go, Evans found his pass intended for wide receiver Bryce Treggs intercepted by Jets cornerback Derrick Jones at the Philadelphia 19. The Jets will take over in the fourth at the Philadelphia 23-yard line.

Game Leaders

Passing

Matt McGloin: 14-21, 90 yards, FUM

Christian Hackenberg: 9-17, 88 yards, TD

Receiving

Mack Hollins: 3 receptions, 25 yards

Austin Seferian-Jenkins: 2 receptions, 32 yards, TD

Rushing

Byron Marshall : 7 rushes, 17 yards

Elijah McGuire: 5 carries, 56 yards