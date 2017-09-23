Eagles Take 14-0 Lead Into Fourth Quarter

Just one quarter remains in the Eagles' home opener, and the Birds lead the Giants 14-0. Patrick Robinson recorded his first interception as an Eagle midway through the period on a pass intended for Odell Beckham Jr. Zach Ertz recorded his first touchdown of the season off a 3-yard feed from Carson Wentz to give the Eagles a two-touchdown lead heading into the final 15 minutes.

Here’s what happened in the third quarter:

Elliott Misses On 52-Yard Attempt

Rookie kicker Jake Elliott was unable to find the mark and missed a little left on a 52-yard attempt. The Giants took over at their own 34 with just over nine minutes remaining.

Kendricks Tips, Robinson Picks

The Eagles came away with their second interception of the day thanks to the heads up teamwork of linebacker Mychal Kendricks and cornerback Patrick Robinson. Kendricks deflected a pass intended for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Robinson took care of the rest as he snatched the ball down at the Giants 46.

Jeffery Draws Pass Interference

With about six minutes to go in the third, Alshon Jeffery drew a defensive pass interference call on cornerback Eli Apple inside the Giants 5-yard line. Wentz threw the ball deep off a scramble from the Giants 44 with Jeffery as the intended receiver. The offense picked up 41 yards on the play.

Ertz Gets Seven

The Eagles took a two-score lead thanks to a short 3-yard dart from Carson Wentz to tight end Zach Ertz. On the previous play, the two disconnected on the very same play. They linked up the second time around to give the Eagles a 14-0 lead with just 5:19 to go.

Defense Comes Up Big Again On Fourth Down

The Giants managed to work their way inside the red zone but the defense was once again able to build a wall. On fourth-and-2, Tim Jernigan pressured Eli Manning into throwing a contested pass intended for Sterling Shepard that was deflected by Patrick Robinson.







Blount Bullies His Way To TD

After being denied by merely inches on the previous play, running back LeGarrette Blount charged his way toward a touchdown. Blount continued his strong play running the ball from the first quarter and put the Eagles on the scoreboard first, 7-0 with over nine minutes left in the half.

Douglas With The Takeaway

Midway through the second, rookie cornerback Rasul Douglas intercepted quarterback Eli Manning’s pass intended for wide receiver Brandon Marshall right outside the Philadelphia 5. The interception was Douglas’s first of his career and the Eagles’ second interception of the season.

Sacked On Fourth Down

The Eagles went for it on fourth-and-8 at the Giants' 43. Wentz was sacked for a loss of 6 yards by linebacker Devon Kennard. The Giants took over at their own 49-yard line just before the two minute warning.

Eagles' D Leaves Giants Scoreless At Half

With less than 30 seconds remaining in the half, the Eagles came away with a big time stop at the goal line. Defensive end Vinny Curry brought down running back Orleans Darkwa on fourth-and-goal to keep the Eagles in front 7-0.

Eagles Encounter Rough Start

On the game’s first possession, quarterback Carson Wentz was sacked by defensive end Olivier Vernon for a loss of a yard. Two plays later, center Jason Kelce was called for a false start. A catch from Alshon Jeffery was 3 yards shy of a first down and the Eagles elected to punt.

Failed Challenge

Head coach Doug Pederson challenged the ruling of an Eagles’ touchback following the team’s punt on the opening drive. The challenge was unsuccessful and the Eagles were charged with an early timeout. New York had possession from their own 20.

Wentz Downed

Wentz was sacked for the second time but this time by defensive tackle Jay Bromley. The play resulted in a loss of 8 yards and put the Eagles back up against their own 1-yard line.

Eagles Convert Fourth Down

Before the end of the quarter, a Wentz quarterback sneak from the Eagles' 47 secured a first-down at the New York 40.

Third Quarter Leaders

Passing

Carson Wentz: 13-18, 95 yards

Eli Manning: 21-32, 162 yards, 2 INT

Receiving

Alshon Jeffery: 3 catches, 37 yards

Zach Ertz: 5 catches 33 yards, TD

Sterling Shepard: 6 catches, 40 yards

Odell Beckham Jr.: 7 catches, 65 yards

Rushing

LeGarrette Blount: 11 carries 61 yards, TD

Paul Perkins: 7 carries, 20 yards