Eagles Take 14-0 Lead Into Fourth Quarter

Here’s what happened in the third quarter:
Elliott Misses On 52-Yard Attempt
Rookie kicker
Kendricks Tips, Robinson Picks
The Eagles came away with their second interception of the day thanks to the heads up teamwork of linebacker
Jeffery Draws Pass Interference
With about six minutes to go in the third,
Ertz Gets Seven
The Eagles took a two-score lead thanks to a short 3-yard dart from Carson Wentz to tight end Zach Ertz. On the previous play, the two disconnected on the very same play. They linked up the second time around to give the Eagles a 14-0 lead with just 5:19 to go.
Defense Comes Up Big Again On Fourth Down
The Giants managed to work their way inside the red zone but the defense was once again able to build a wall. On fourth-and-2,
Blount Bullies His Way To TD
After being denied by merely inches on the previous play, running back
Douglas With The Takeaway
Midway through the second, rookie cornerback
Sacked On Fourth Down
The Eagles went for it on fourth-and-8 at the Giants' 43. Wentz was sacked for a loss of 6 yards by linebacker Devon Kennard. The Giants took over at their own 49-yard line just before the two minute warning.
Eagles' D Leaves Giants Scoreless At Half
With less than 30 seconds remaining in the half, the Eagles came away with a big time stop at the goal line. Defensive end
Eagles Encounter Rough Start
On the game’s first possession, quarterback Carson Wentz was sacked by defensive end Olivier Vernon for a loss of a yard. Two plays later, center
Failed Challenge
Head coach Doug Pederson challenged the ruling of an Eagles’ touchback following the team’s punt on the opening drive. The challenge was unsuccessful and the Eagles were charged with an early timeout. New York had possession from their own 20.
Wentz Downed
Wentz was sacked for the second time but this time by defensive tackle Jay Bromley. The play resulted in a loss of 8 yards and put the Eagles back up against their own 1-yard line.
Eagles Convert Fourth Down
Before the end of the quarter, a Wentz quarterback sneak from the Eagles' 47 secured a first-down at the New York 40.
Third Quarter Leaders
Passing
Carson Wentz: 13-18, 95 yards
Eli Manning: 21-32, 162 yards, 2 INT
Receiving
Alshon Jeffery: 3 catches, 37 yards
Zach Ertz: 5 catches 33 yards, TD
Sterling Shepard: 6 catches, 40 yards
Odell Beckham Jr.: 7 catches, 65 yards
Rushing
LeGarrette Blount: 11 carries 61 yards, TD
Paul Perkins: 7 carries, 20 yards