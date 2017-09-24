Eagles Place RB Darren Sproles On Injured Reserve

The Eagles made it official and placed running back Darren Sproles on Injured Reserve.

Head coach Doug Pederson revealed at his Monday afternoon press conference that Sproles broke his right forearm and tore the ACL in his left knee on a second-quarter run against the New York Giants.

"He's a great man. He's a great leader, well-liked on this team and in this locker room and in this community," Pederson said. "He's a lot of energy, and that's hard to replace. It's hard to replace. And so guys are just going to have to rally and pick up that spot and move forward. But, it's unfortunate. It is part of the game, and it's unfortunate that an injury has to happen, and sometimes it happens to great people and great men. It's just the unfortunate side of the business."

Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp reacted on Monday to the loss of Sproles.

"Darren is such a great person, a great player, but obviously it kills you for him,” Fipp said. "He’s such a competitor. He loves being out there. He loves practice. He loves the whole process, so for that to be taken away from him is a killer.

“As a football team, we’ll regroup. We’ll find somebody to go back there – I’m not sure exactly what that plan will be yet but as the course of this week progresses we’ll narrow it down. Whoever that will be will do a good job. It’s not about one guy. We always say that. Eleven guys play together. We’ll have a good, competitive player back there. I don’t think anyone will be like Darren. He’s just a special, special player and person. Your heart breaks for him.”