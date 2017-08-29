Eagles Makes Roster Moves Ahead Of Final Preseason Game

The Eagles tweaked the 90-man roster ahead of Thursday's preseason finale with the following moves:

1. The Eagles released Ron Brooks, who was the team's nickel cornerback in 2016. He suffered a torn quad midway through the season and finished the year on Injured Reserve. He was the nickel cornerback to open Training Camp, but battled injuries once again. When the team acquired Ronald Darby in a trade, Patrick Robinson took over as the primary slot cornerback. The Eagles also traded for Dexter McDougle , who has inside-outside versatility.

2. Mitchell White , a cornerback who previously played in the Canadian Football League, was waived. Cornerback was altered dramatically during the draft with the additions of Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas , then again during Training Camp with Darby and McDougle entering the mix.

3. Defensive end Jake Metz was claimed off waivers from the Bills. The name should sound familiar because he suited up in the Eagles' fourth preseason game a year ago after helping the Philadelphia Soul win the Arena League title. Metz played his college football at Shippensburg. Metz can provide quality reps against the Jets.

4. The Eagles signed linebacker Carlos Fields , who is with his seventh team since entering the league as a rookie free agent in 2014. He saw regular-season action for the Chargers last year and the Redskins in 2015.