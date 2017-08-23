Eagles, Dolphins Tied At 31-31 Through Three Quarters

Three quarters are in the books and the Eagles find themselves all evened up with the Dolphins 31-31. Here’s what happened in the third.

Sturgis Cans Field Goal

The Eagles made an emphasis to work the clock during the first drive out of the half. The Birds held onto the ball for 13 plays, seven-and-a-half minutes, and went 65 yards before Caleb Sturgis put the team up 31-24 on a 30-yard field goal.

Doughty Goes Down

Rookie defensive tackle Elijah Qualls and defensive end Alex McCalister teamed up to bring down Dolphins quarterback Brandon Doughty for a sack and a loss for 7 yards at the Miami 17.

Grant Breaks Loose For Six

Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant broke two tackles and ran free for a 69-yard catch-and-run touchdown. The pass was delivered by Doughty from the Miami 31 and knotted the game score at 31 with just under 4 minutes left in the third.

Game Leaders

Passing

Carson Wentz : 6-10, 129 yards, 2 TD, INT

Jay Cutler: 5-8, 105 yards, TD, FUM

Receiving

Torrey Smith : 1 reception, 50 yards, TD

Alshon Jeffery : 2 receptions, 35 yards, TD

DeVante Parker: 2 reception, 78 yards

Julius Thomas: 2 receptions, TD

Jakeem Grant: 1 reception, 69 yards, TD

Rushing

Jay Ajayi: 9 carries, 53 yards, 2 TD

Corey Clement : 9 carries, 42 yards, TD

Injury Update

Dolphins running back Senorise Perry exited the game midway through the third with a knee injury and is questionable to return.