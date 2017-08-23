Eagles, Dolphins Tied At 31-31 Through Three Quarters

Three quarters are in the books and the Eagles find themselves all evened up with the Dolphins 31-31. Here’s what happened in the third.
Sturgis Cans Field Goal
The Eagles made an emphasis to work the clock during the first drive out of the half. The Birds held onto the ball for 13 plays, seven-and-a-half minutes, and went 65 yards before
Doughty Goes Down
Grant Breaks Loose For Six
Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant broke two tackles and ran free for a 69-yard catch-and-run touchdown. The pass was delivered by Doughty from the Miami 31 and knotted the game score at 31 with just under 4 minutes left in the third.
Game Leaders
Passing
Jay Cutler: 5-8, 105 yards, TD, FUM
Receiving
DeVante Parker: 2 reception, 78 yards
Julius Thomas: 2 receptions, TD
Jakeem Grant: 1 reception, 69 yards, TD
Rushing
Jay Ajayi: 9 carries, 53 yards, 2 TD
Injury Update
Dolphins running back Senorise Perry exited the game midway through the third with a knee injury and is questionable to return.
