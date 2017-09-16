Eagles-Chiefs Tied At 3-3 After First Quarter

After the first quarter of play, the Eagles and Chiefs are tied at 3-3. The teams exchanged field goals after both reaching red zone. Head coach Doug Pederson looks to defeat his mentor, Chiefs head coach and former Eagles coach, Andy Reid.
Santos Sinks 34-Yarder
On the game’s opening drive, the Chiefs marched their way inside the Eagles' red zone. The Birds were able to get a third-and-4 stop and hold the Chiefs to a field goal. Cairo Santos connected on a 34-yarder which gave the early Chiefs the 3-0 lead.
Elliott Starts Off On The Right Foot
The Eagles' offense came out hot. Each of the team’s first three plays resulted in first downs. The offense however was unable to capitalize on a third-and-7 at the Chiefs 16. Kicker
Stop Before The Quarter
Pressure by the Eagles' pass rush on third down on Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith forced a punt. The Eagles will have the ball at their own 25 to start the second quarter.
First Quarter Stats
Passing
Alex Smith: 6-8, 96 yards
Receiving
Travis Kelce: 3 catches, 59 yards
Rushing
Kareem Hunt: 3 carries, 7 yards