Eagles-Chiefs Tied At 3-3 After First Quarter





After the first quarter of play, the Eagles and Chiefs are tied at 3-3. The teams exchanged field goals after both reaching red zone. Head coach Doug Pederson looks to defeat his mentor, Chiefs head coach and former Eagles coach, Andy Reid.

Santos Sinks 34-Yarder

On the game’s opening drive, the Chiefs marched their way inside the Eagles' red zone. The Birds were able to get a third-and-4 stop and hold the Chiefs to a field goal. Cairo Santos connected on a 34-yarder which gave the early Chiefs the 3-0 lead.

Elliott Starts Off On The Right Foot

The Eagles' offense came out hot. Each of the team’s first three plays resulted in first downs. The offense however was unable to capitalize on a third-and-7 at the Chiefs 16. Kicker Jake Elliott started his NFL debut on the right foot. Elliott evened up the score at 3-3, on a 34-yard field goal.

Stop Before The Quarter

Pressure by the Eagles' pass rush on third down on Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith forced a punt. The Eagles will have the ball at their own 25 to start the second quarter.

First Quarter Stats

Passing

Carson Wentz : 6-7, 42 yards

Alex Smith: 6-8, 96 yards

Receiving

Alshon Jeffery : 2 catches, 23 yards

Travis Kelce: 3 catches, 59 yards

Rushing

Darren Sproles : 3 carries, 21 yards

Kareem Hunt: 3 carries, 7 yards