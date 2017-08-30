Doug Pederson: Tough Decisions Await Eagles

“The message here in the locker room tonight was I appreciate all their efforts throughout camp and really through OTAs. There were some great efforts. The effort tonight was there,” Pederson said. “I wanted them to make decisions tough on us and these battles that you guys are talking about we wanted to make it tough. Make these decisions hard. These next two days will be very important obviously for our football team and really the lives of some young men that we’re eventually going to have to let go.”
The final decision at running back will be the one to keep an eye on heading into the weekend. When asked about whether he would consider keeping five running backs Pederson said it’s not out of the question.
"It’s always difficult when you’re getting down to the last couple players on your roster and you know these guys battled hard tonight," he said. "They put some good tape out there, so again it’s a matter of just going back and under calmer situations in the office looking at the tape. Going back and having conversations with position coaches and personnel staff and making the final decision but these guys did a lot of nice things. So again the evaluation here in the next couple hours and next couple days will be very important."
Glassboro, New Jersey native
“It goes back to how we used him in the spring. One thing about Donnel and this is one thing I’ve noticed when we first got him, he’s a smart football player. He gets it. He understands. He can pick up the offense,” Pederson said. “That’s why I’m comfortable with him in multiple roles. Again, it’s going to be one of those decisions where we take in a lot of information. We’ve got to go back and watch all his touches from OTAs through this game tonight and do that with a lot of positions and make that final judgment.”
The reps at quarterback were divided between backups
“I’m not concerned. Based on what I’m getting from the medical staff and based on Nick’s feeling and the way he worked out again today. Really through this week in practice a little bit and kind of building himself up. There’s no concern,” Pederson said.
Cornerback
“We have to keep doing our research on him and keep studying his knowing of the tape this week, but in the past for him you know he’ll continue to grow in our system,” Pederson said. “Grow with Schwartz’s defense and as we move forward as we begin to really game plan and finalize some things. I think that things will kind of simplify just a little bit and feel comfortable with where he’s at and where he’s going.”
The current receiver group is a significant upgrade from last year’s unit.
“Bryce bounced back and had a pretty good game.
The coaching staff will certainly have a lot to review before Saturday’s roster cutdown.
“We’ve got some time in front of us," the head coach said. "This was some good film for these guys, some good opportunities and we have to take a look at the whole thing.”