Doug Pederson Optimistic About Fletcher Cox, Jordan Hicks Injury Situations

In the wake of Darren Sproles ’ injuries, the Eagles welcomed back running back Kenjon Barner on a one-year deal Tuesday. Barner played in 23 games for the Eagles, from 2015-16, and totaled 55 carries for 253 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Barner also took reps at punt returner and on Wednesday head coach Doug Pederson announced he will be in contention to take on those duties again.

“His experience basically. He’s done it in real games and it will be a great opportunity for him and the confidence there that he’s done that,” Pederson said of the reason Barner won the roster spot. “There’s a little bit of an acclimation process offensively with him. We’ve changed some things since he was here before but I think for the most part the terminology will be familiar. It’s just now working the footsteps, the proper landmarks, and all of that. So we’ll just bring him along slowly until he gets caught up.”

Pederson also announced defensive tackle Fletcher Cox , linebacker Jordan Hicks , cornerback Jaylen Watkins , and safety Corey Graham are all listed as day to day. He is, however, very optimistic about Cox and Hicks playing Sunday against the Chargers. Pederson also provided an update on cornerback Ronald Darby 's ankle injury which was estimated to sideline him for around six weeks. The play was 17 days ago.

“He’s progressing well," Pederson said. "He’s right on schedule in that time frame that you alluded to and again (I) don’t want to rush him back until he’s 100 percent.”